Amber rating as water levels in Suffolk river now 'notably low'

Water levels in the River Gipping have been 'notably low' in recent weeks - Credit: citizenside.com

Water levels in a Suffolk river are "notably low" according to an Environment Agency report, reflecting the drought conditions being experienced across the country.

The agency’s latest weekly rainfall and river flow summary for the period August 3-9 gives the River Gipping an amber rating with rainfall levels for the week in the east of England totalling less than 1mm or 0% of the long-term average for August.

Rivers in the neighbouring counties of Norfolk and Cambridgeshire were classed as "exceptionally low" as the prolonged dry spell hit water levels.

On Friday, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs declared that Suffolk was among a number of parts of the country to be moved into drought status.

This followed a summer of extreme heat with record high temperatures being experienced in the county.

However, a hosepipe ban is yet to be imposed with water company Anglian Water providing reassurances that essential water supplies were safe and reservoir levels had been kept "topped up".

A spokesperson for Anglian Water highlighted engineering schemes that enabled water to be moved from the wetter north of the company’s region to the drier south, but still urged customers not to be "reckless" as the more water that could be kept in the environment, the better.

The River Gipping Trust is dedicated to conserving the river and restoring the structures that enabled navigation of the river from the centre of Stowmarket to the docks in Ipswich.

The trust’s chair Dr John Warren said: “We are all aware that the drought is severe and it is affecting rivers and gardens and farms. This has a big impact on wildlife and therefore it is important for all of us to be careful with our water usage.”

Last month campaigners said the River Gipping was in a "ludicrous" state and claimed extraction of water for the Alton Water site, combined with dry weather, had prevented a natural flow, leading to a build-up of thick weeds.

David Lodge and Bob Chamberlain have started a campaign to clean up the River Gipping. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Save the Gipping activists David Lodge and Bob Chamberlain said the river between Ipswich and Stowmarket had now turned green and brown.

Anglian Water has since announced an end to any abstraction of the River Gipping to try to protect the environment in the area.