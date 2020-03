Road blocked after two-vehicle crash

The A1120 in Earl Soham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Framlingham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police and the fire service were called at 12.28pm to a two-vehicle collision in Earl Soham, which has completely blocked the A1120.

Fire crews from Framlingham, Saxmundham, Debenham and Stowmarket are in attendance at the scene.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.