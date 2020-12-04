Flooding causes problems on roads following heavy rain and snowfall

Parts of Suffolk have been hit by flooding as a result of rain and snowfall this morning.

Motorists were warned that heavy rain and snowfall would lead to tricky travel conditions due to surface water and possible slushy accumulations

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the region, including Suffolk, with rain, sleet and snow predicted.

Early reports of flooding came from the southbound A12 behind Farlingaye High School, in Woodbridge, and a narrow stretch of road between Great Bealings and Tuddenham, near Ipswich.

Flooding problems have also been reported in The Street and Old London Road, in Copdock village.

The Met Office said spray and surface water on roads may make journey times longer, with bus and train services also likely to be affected, and heavy snowfall reducing visibility and leading to slippery surfaces in some places.

Police also received reports of flooding on the British Sugar factory roundabout in Bury St Edmunds, in the area of junction 30 of the A12 for Stratford St Mary, on the A1092 at Cavendish and the B1062 at Mettingham, near Bungay.

The constabulary said two cars broke down in Water Street, Lavenham, at about 8.35am, while a bus carrying passengers broke down on the B1066 in Brockley, near Bury St Edmunds, at about the same time.

