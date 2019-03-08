Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Week of roadworks planned to allow for repairs

PUBLISHED: 09:42 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 27 June 2019

The entire length of Barons Road in Bury St Edmunds is to be closed for roadworks Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The entire length of Barons Road in Bury St Edmunds is to be closed for roadworks Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Bury St Edmunds road will be closed for a week next month while repairs are carried out by the county council.

The entire length of Barons Road, near West Suffolk Hospital, will be closed from Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The road will be closed to through traffic while works are in progress but access to properties and businesses will be available and will be controlled by staff on site.

You may also want to watch:

On street parking in Barons Road will also be restricted to allow the repairs to be carried out.

During the closure, traffic will be directed via Hardwick Lane.

Suffolk Highways said the work is necessary to "improve the existing road surface and prepare for surface dressing taking place at a later date".

Highways added that times and dates of the works may change depending on weather conditions and residents will be informed via the information signs displayed at the site.

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Week of roadworks planned to allow for repairs

The entire length of Barons Road in Bury St Edmunds is to be closed for roadworks Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Back our bees: Suffolk farmers’ bid to save pollinating insects

Beehives at Heveningham Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

Greene King adapts to changing customer habits with ‘wellbeing’ a key concern among millennials

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King Pictture: ADAM SMYTH

‘I need everybody fully fit to perform’ – Lambert plays down prospect of Keane return, while Hearts close in on Washington

Former Ipswich Town loanee Will Keane is a free agent following his release by Hull City. Photo: Pagepix

New mobile home park to be built on former scrapyard

Wyldecrest Parks is building a new complex of luxury mobile homes in Mildenhall. Pictured is chairman Alfie Best. Picture: WYLDECREST PARKS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists