Week of roadworks planned to allow for repairs

The entire length of Barons Road in Bury St Edmunds is to be closed for roadworks Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Bury St Edmunds road will be closed for a week next month while repairs are carried out by the county council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The entire length of Barons Road, near West Suffolk Hospital, will be closed from Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The road will be closed to through traffic while works are in progress but access to properties and businesses will be available and will be controlled by staff on site.

You may also want to watch:

On street parking in Barons Road will also be restricted to allow the repairs to be carried out.

During the closure, traffic will be directed via Hardwick Lane.

Suffolk Highways said the work is necessary to "improve the existing road surface and prepare for surface dressing taking place at a later date".

Highways added that times and dates of the works may change depending on weather conditions and residents will be informed via the information signs displayed at the site.