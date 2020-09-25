E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 and other Suffolk roads blocked by fallen trees

PUBLISHED: 17:33 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 25 September 2020

Traffic has been delayed on the A12 by Bredfield after a tree came down and blocked the road. Picture: ARTEMIS WILD

Traffic has been delayed on the A12 by Bredfield after a tree came down and blocked the road. Picture: ARTEMIS WILD

Archant

Key roads in Suffolk have been blocked by fallen trees during rush hour after strong winds knocked them down and traffic is building across the county.

The tree came down on the A12 in heavy winds this afternoon Picture: ARTEMIS WILDThe tree came down on the A12 in heavy winds this afternoon Picture: ARTEMIS WILD

Suffolk police have been called to over eight incidents in the last 90 minutes.

The A12 was blocked when a large oak tree fell down shortly before 3.50pm this afternoon in the northbound lane by Bredfield.

There is still debris believed to be on the road and traffic has come to a standstill either side of the accident as only one vehicle can get past at a time.

Officers have also been called to Ixworth Road heading into Thurston after reports a “massive” tree had fallen and blocked the road at 3.45pm.

At 4pm officers were called to Bradfield St George by Bury St Edmunds after a tree came down and took phone cables with it.

Another tree fell on the B1079 at Otley shortly before 4.25pm, to the south of the village, and officers are on the scene now.

The A143 at Chedburgh is partially blocked due to a fallen tree and cables have been taken down with it.

Officers are also on their way to the A134 at Shimpling which is congested after a tree fell.

Ipswich Road in Woodbridge is partially blocked after a tree came down on a van, however vehicles are driving around it while recovery takes place by the Duke of York pub.

The A14 at Trimley is congested after a tree fell at around 4.40pm.

Pictures have shown Burwell Road blocked in Exning after a large tree fell across both lanes.

Officers have been called out to further incidents of fallen trees this afternoon and Suffolk Highways have been attending to clear the scenes.

