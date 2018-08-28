Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine

A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM Police

A driver who was stopped in Ipswich for allegedly using a mobile phone behind the wheel has been arrested after reportedly giving a positive drugs test.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted a picture of the car outside the Tesco Express in Duke Street, earlier this evening.

The team tweeted that officers stopped the vehicle as the driver was seen using a phone while driving “and then tested positive for cannabis and cocaine”.

The driver has been arrested.