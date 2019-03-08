Police chase sees man arrested for drink and drug driving
PUBLISHED: 07:51 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 26 October 2019
Archant
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police after a chase in Bury St Edmunds overnight.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said a vehicle failed to stop in Bury St Edmunds shortly after midnight.
They were then given permission to pursue the vehicle and pulled it over in Rougham.
A man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, drug driving, drink driving, possession with intent to supply and no insurance in connection with the incident.
He has been taken to the Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.
Comments have been disabled on this article.