Overnight A14 closures - full details revealed

PUBLISHED: 07:28 10 August 2020

Make sure you know what roadworks will impact your journey this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Make sure you know what roadworks will impact your journey this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Major roadworks are taking place on the A14 this week and drivers are being warned to plan ahead.

The A14 roadworks are spread between several junctions and some will go on until September, while others will last for 24 weeks.

See the list below for this week’s closures:

• A14 eastbound between junctions J41 and J43 Bury St Edmunds Central

One lane close for two nights between Thursday August 13 and Saturday August 15, 8pm-6am

• A14 eastbound entry slip at junction J42 Bury St Edmunds West

Entry slip closed for two nights between Thursday August 13 and Saturday August 15, 8pm-6am

• A14 eastbound between junctions J43 Bury St Edmunds Central and J44 Bury St Edmunds East

One lane closed for 16 nights between Monday, August 10 to Friday, August 15, Monday, August 17 to Friday, August 22, Monday, August 24 to Friday, August 29 and Monday ,August 31 to Tuesday September 1, 9pm-5am

• A14 westbound between junctions J49 Stowmarket West and J45

One lane closed for one night from Monday, August 10 to Tuesday, August 11, 9pm-5am

• A14 westbound between junctions J49 Stowmarket West and J47 Elmswell

One lane closed for two nights from Wednesday, August 12 to Friday, August 14, 9pm-5am

• A14 eastbound entry slip at junction J51 Needham Market

Entry slip closed for 15 nights from Monday, August 10 to Saturday, August 15, Monday, August 17 to Saturday, August 22 and Monday, August 24 to Friday, August 28, 8pm-6am

• A14 eastbound between junctions J54 Ipswich West and J56 Ipswich Docks

One lane closed for four nights from Monday, August 10 to Friday, August 14, 9pm-5am

• A14 westbound between junctions J60 Dockspur Roundabout and J59 Trimley St Martin

Both lanes closed for 10 nights from Monday, August 10 to Saturday, August 15 and Monday, August 17 to Saturday, August 22, 8pm-6am

MORE: A14 set for 24 weeks of overnight closures

• A14 westbound between junctions J62 Dockgate Roundabout and J60 Dockspur Roundabout

One lane closed for 10 nights from Monday, August 10 to Saturday, August 15 and Monday, August 17 to Saturday, August 22, 8pm-6am

