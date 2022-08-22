'Why would someone do this?' - Anger as rubbish dumped at railway station

A number of rubbish bags were dumped in the train station shelter in Bures - Credit: Oliver James Lee

Residents have been left angered after a number of rubbish bags were left dumped in a railway station shelter.

The rubbish was dumped inside the shelter at Bures train station in The Paddocks, off Station Hill at some point on Monday morning.

Rubbish was tipped out of the bags inside the shelter and blocked the entrance.

A resident posted on social media and said: "Why would somebody do this?"

Members of the public in Bures cleared up the rubbish and re-bagged it ready for collection.

It comes after a large number of rubbish was left dumped by the side of the road near the area of outstanding natural beauty at Dedham Vale.

Last month a tent, kitchen units, bedding and wood were left dumped by the side of the road in Hollesley, near Woodbridge.

What to do if you see fly-tipping?

There is guidance on what you should and should not do if you discover fly-tipped waste.

In law those who drop litter - including from a vehicle - can be issued an 'on the spot' Fixed Penalty Notices of £80. You could also be prosecuted in court and fined up to £2,500.

Dumping waste, or fly-tipping, on any land that has no environmental permit or by letting others do so on your behalf, is a criminal offence that can carry large fines or prison sentences.

Members of the public that come across fly-tipping should make a note of the date and time they saw the tipping, its location and take photographic evidence if it is safe to do so to report to their local council.

If you see fly-tipping happening make a note of how many people are involved and a description of what they look like, any vehicles involved, and what has been dumped.

If an incident is in progress, members of the public are asked to call 999 to report it.

Members of the public should not touch the waste or disturb the site as there may be evidence that could lead to prosecution.

Councils have online forms to report fly-tipping which can be found on their websites.