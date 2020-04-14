Meet Albie the giant bunny rabbit living it up during lockdown

Albie is a Continental giant rabbit who lives at the Suffolk Rural College. Picture: LAYLA SHARPE Archant

The Easter bunny may have been and gone, but one giant rabbit is enjoying her life under lockdown at a Suffolk College.

The former Otley College campus is based eight miles out of Ipswich near Ashbocking and is home to a variety of animals including goats, alpacas, ferrets, snakes, spiders, sugar gliders and a giant tortoise.

While students are completing their learning online, four dedicated members of staff are living at the college farm to care for the animals.

Albie is a Continental giant rabbit and has been spoiled with daily walks and her own new paddock area.

Layla Sharpe, animal unit manager, has been walking Albie every day with a harness.

She said: “Four staff members have been assigned different rooms to limit contact between each other and we have been cleaning, feeding and looking after all the animals - whilst teaching staff have been continuing with classes online.

“We have also started a hamster breeding programme and we are all keeping busy to make sure that we are ready to go when the lockdown is lifted.”

The farm has also delivered several lambs and goat kids.