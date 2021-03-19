News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Bhangra in pyjamas! Suffolk college hosts Red Nose Day dance party

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:12 PM March 19, 2021   
Students and teachers at Otley College took part in a bhangra dance class as part of Red Nose Day.

Students and teachers at Suffolk Rural have hosted a Bhangra dance for Red Nose Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Staff at a Suffolk college have hosted a Bhangra dance party in their pyjamas for Comic Relief.

Staff and students at Suffolk Rural, formerly known as Otley College, took part in the car park dance on Red Nose Day after being inspired by internet sensation Gurdeep Pandher.

As well as taking part in the dance, staff have also been selling red noses and saying jokes to one another.

Sherry Storer, who organised the event, said Mr Pandher's dancing has helped keep staff spirits high throughout the pandemic.

Sherry Storer organised the event at Suffolk Rural

Sherry Storer organised the event at Suffolk Rural - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ms Storer said: “Staff and students have been watching Gurdeep and his brilliant dancing throughout lockdown to keep positive. It has brought us so much joy that we thought it would be a fun thing to do for Red Nose Day.

“All the other campuses are being encouraged to wear pyjamas, we are also selling red noses and students have put up jokes throughout the college to make people smile.”

Students and teachers at Otley College took part in a bhangra dance class as part of Red Nose Day. A

Amber enjoying the class in the sunshine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Alisha Orris, an 18-year-old student from Ipswich, added: “It’s important to raise money for people that need help.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Where Ipswich Town's out-of-contract players stand heading into summer of change at Portman Road
  2. 2 Thousands of Suffolk and Essex homes set for faster broadband
  3. 3 Suffolk police team to star in new TV series
  1. 4 A year of Covid: The neighbourhoods with the most and fewest deaths
  2. 5 How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  3. 6 Town boss Cook on Norwood, Skuse and four players yet to feature since his appointment
  4. 7 150 new homes planned for Long Melford village
  5. 8 Jackson on his Town exile under Lambert, transfer interest, contract talks and giving his all for Ipswich
  6. 9 Plans submitted to turn empty East Suffolk pub into HMO
  7. 10 'He'll be on the bench, 100%' - Cook reveals Vincent-Young return after 17 months out

Elsewhere, staff and students at Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds and One Sixth Form College in Ipswich have been wearing red to mark the day.

Anthony Clarke taught a bhangra dance class as part of Red Nose Day. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anthony Clarke taught a Bhangra dance class as part of Red Nose Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Marketing manager for both colleges, Frances Vickerstaff said: “It’s great that the two college campuses - who are increasingly working more closely together - came together to raise money for the many causes that Red Nose Day supports.”

Staff have also been taking part at West Suffolk College, where people have again been wearing red or dressing up in funny costumes.

Catherine Lock, head of computing and digital technology college, said: "We supported Red Nose Day by wearing red.

"Collecting donations proved challenging due to social distancing. So, everyone was encouraged to donate via the website.

"Donations collected have totalled over £100 so far. We are incredibly proud of students and staff for their efforts in supporting this great cause."

Lauren Thomas, Sarah Mason and Kim Carr from the library at Suffolk One

Lauren Thomas, Sarah Mason and Kim Carr from the library at Suffolk One - Credit: One Sixth Form College


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Cook directs his players at Fleetwood Town

'There's so much work to be done... but we don't have time for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
More pupils will be returning to school from September. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Coronavirus

How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Oakland Hall Day Nursery has been sold for an undisclosed price 

Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Officers from Mildenhall Police joined the Army's bomb squad at the farm in Tuddenham, west Suffolk

Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus