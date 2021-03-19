Bhangra in pyjamas! Suffolk college hosts Red Nose Day dance party

Published: 5:12 PM March 19, 2021

Students and teachers at Suffolk Rural have hosted a Bhangra dance for Red Nose Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Staff at a Suffolk college have hosted a Bhangra dance party in their pyjamas for Comic Relief.

Staff and students at Suffolk Rural, formerly known as Otley College, took part in the car park dance on Red Nose Day after being inspired by internet sensation Gurdeep Pandher.

As well as taking part in the dance, staff have also been selling red noses and saying jokes to one another.

Sherry Storer, who organised the event, said Mr Pandher's dancing has helped keep staff spirits high throughout the pandemic.

Sherry Storer organised the event at Suffolk Rural - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ms Storer said: “Staff and students have been watching Gurdeep and his brilliant dancing throughout lockdown to keep positive. It has brought us so much joy that we thought it would be a fun thing to do for Red Nose Day.

“All the other campuses are being encouraged to wear pyjamas, we are also selling red noses and students have put up jokes throughout the college to make people smile.”

Amber enjoying the class in the sunshine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Alisha Orris, an 18-year-old student from Ipswich, added: “It’s important to raise money for people that need help.”

Elsewhere, staff and students at Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds and One Sixth Form College in Ipswich have been wearing red to mark the day.

Anthony Clarke taught a Bhangra dance class as part of Red Nose Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Marketing manager for both colleges, Frances Vickerstaff said: “It’s great that the two college campuses - who are increasingly working more closely together - came together to raise money for the many causes that Red Nose Day supports.”

Staff have also been taking part at West Suffolk College, where people have again been wearing red or dressing up in funny costumes.

Catherine Lock, head of computing and digital technology college, said: "We supported Red Nose Day by wearing red.

"Collecting donations proved challenging due to social distancing. So, everyone was encouraged to donate via the website.

"Donations collected have totalled over £100 so far. We are incredibly proud of students and staff for their efforts in supporting this great cause."

Lauren Thomas, Sarah Mason and Kim Carr from the library at Suffolk One - Credit: One Sixth Form College



