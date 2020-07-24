New officer to help prevent hare coursing, illegal hunts and support rural crime team

The policing team which supports rural communities across Suffolk preventing hare coursing, illegal hunts and farm thefts has received a welcome staffing boost.

The three officer team will see a new addition as well as the use of a specialised vehicle which will transport a drone to help tackle rural and wildlife crime.

PC Colin Taylor will join PC Andre de Jongh, PC Kevin Stollery and Sgt Brian Calver, who leads the team, in providing dedicated and expert support to other officers who may need their advice with an investigation based around rural/wildlife matters.

PC Colin Taylor said: “I have always enjoyed the outdoor life and grew up in a farm working family and in my early 20s I worked in farming full time before joining the police 17 and a half years ago.

“I am passionate about the countryside and the rural way of life.

“I have a keen interest in the history and heritage of our countryside and look forward to engaging with the rural community and partner agencies to share information and tackle rural, wildlife and heritage issues.”

The role that PC Taylor has assumed has come from funding provided by Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner’s 4.69% increase to the policing element of council tax precept for this financial year.

Alongside his three colleagues, PC Taylor will also engage with farmers and landowners in rural locations providing crime prevention and support, as well as liaising with wildlife agencies and other neighbouring police forces on rural based criminality.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said: “To be able to provide this drone vehicle will enhance our ability to swiftly get to incidents that are based around rural or wildlife issues.

“I am confident that it will make a significant contribution to our work with partners to keep our rural communities safe.”

The drone will also be used in the prevention and detecting of rural thefts, heritage crimes, monitoring large scale fires and missing person searches.

The officers, who have all undertaken nationally recognised specialist wildlife and rural police training, will be based at Bury St Edmunds and Halesworth and will be on hand to provide other officers with specialist advice and expertise.

The team will also be training other officers on issues such as hare coursing and hunting.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk Tim Passmore said: “This expansion of the rural crime policing team is especially welcome.

“The remote nature of our many rural settlements can result in a greater threat from criminals due to their isolated locations.

“People who live in rural areas pay their taxes the same as everyone else so it is important to me as PCC that the whole county receives its fair share of policing resources.

“The intention is to make the whole of Suffolk a particularly hostile place for criminals, including our remote market towns and villages.”