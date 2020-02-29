E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Would you give a dog the kiss of life?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 February 2020

Minnie the dog and Lauren Sharman. Picture: JOHN NICE

Minnie the dog and Lauren Sharman. Picture: JOHN NICE

JOHN NICE

A Suffolk college is looking to attract the next generation of dog paramedics as it teaches the 'mouth to snout' resuscitation technique.

Suffolk Rural, formerly known as Otley College, insists it hasn't gone barking mad as it launches a first aid course designed to help our four-legged friends in their time of need.

The one day programme will commence on Friday, April 24, and is set to attract dog groomers, professional dog walkers and vet nurses.

The college tested the water by offering a taster course in January which was a huge success.

Tracey Macdonald, the head of leisure learning at Suffolk Rural, said: "Participants will learn how to give CPR using 'mouth to snout' resuscitation and to help assist man's best friend in a variety of crisis situations."

She added: "This canine first aid course is one of many leisure courses that we offer. The programme is incredibly varied ranging from carpentry to cooking via basket making to bricklaying."

The course costs £45 per person.

More details for this course and other short course options can be found on the college website - or you can call 01473 382359.

