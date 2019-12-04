Top rural officer named 'Wildlife Enforcer of the Year'

Left to right: Chief wildlife adviser at WWF, Paul De Ornellas; Sergeant Brian Calver with his award and NPCC lead for wildlife crime, Chief Constable of Cheshire Darren Martland

A top Suffolk rural crime officer has scooped a prestigious national award for his outstanding work in the countryside.

Sergeant Brian Calver, from Suffolk Constabulary's rural crime team, was named 'Wildlife Enforcer of the Year 2019' by the Partnership for Action against Wildlife Crime (PAW).

In its 31st year, the WWF-sponsored award is presented in recognition of the hard work of rural officers to raise awareness of threats to wildlife through criminal activity.

Speaking after the ceremony in Milton Keynes, Sgt Calver said: "I am very honoured to receive this prestigious award and would like to thank my team for their continuing support.

"I would also like to express my grateful thanks to all the vigilant members of the public who report suspected wildlife crimes. Animals depend on us to act on their behalf, to look out for them and protect our British wildlife for future generations."

Paul De Ornellas, chief wildlife adviser at WWF who was on the judging panel, said: "With wildlife crime on the rise, the job of protecting nature is ever more important, which is why the officers on the frontline deserve recognition.

"Preventing crime and bringing to justice the criminals who target wildlife for profit is no easy task, these awards raise awareness of the issue and highlight the crucial role of law enforcers in protecting UK nature."

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable David Cutler said: "This award given to Sgt Calver demonstrates the commitment he and his team give to protecting Suffolk's wildlife recognises nationally the contribution Suffolk police play in protecting our natural wildlife and is well deserved.

"Wildlife crime is just part of the Constabulary's response to rural crime and shows the importance placed on protecting our rural communities."