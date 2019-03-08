Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth on last year - up to £160 million

Ed Sheeran is now the 17th richest musician in the UK Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has doubled his wealth in the last year - bringing his total fortune up to £160 million, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 28-year-old, from Framlingham, is now the 17th richest musician in the UK, moving above Adele who sits at 22nd on the list with a total wealth of £150 million.

Adele, who last month announced her split from husband of three years Simon Konecki, is still the wealthiest female musician to make the list however.

Ed's fortune has grown dramatically over the last few years.

Last year he was ranked 35th in the overall list of richest UK musicians, having grown his fortune by £28 million on the year before.

The singer-songwriter's wealth will have had a big boost from his current "Divide" world tour, which culminates in four special homecoming shows at Chantry Park in Ipswich between Friday, August 23 and Monday, August 26.

Ed topped the list of wealthiest young musicians, ahead of former One Direction stars Harry Styles and Niall Horan at two and three respectively.

You may also want to watch:

All five former members of the chart-topping boy band feature on the list with Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik appearing at fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

However, the rich list, which is due to be published on Sunday, May 12, is still dominated by veteran artists and stadium rockers, with Ed and Adele the young exceptions on the list.

The list's top spot is claimed by composer Lord Lloyd-Webber who has amassed a fortune of around £820 million.

He has overtaken Sir Paul McCartney who is the only featured star whose wealth has actually decreased.

The former Beatle and his wife Nancy Shevell are second with £750 million, down £70 million on last year.

In third position is Bono-fronted Irish rock band U2, who are valued together at £583 million.

Fourth place is taken by Elton John with £320 million, a gain of £20 million on last year, with Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger finishing off the top five with £275 million.

Grime artist Stormzy debuts on the list with a fortune of £16 million a week after he scored his first number one single with Vossi Bop.