Have your say on the future of Suffolk's Rights of Way into next decade

Suffolk County Council is looking at the future of footpaths. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK LINES PARTNERSHIP Archant

Communities across Suffolk are being asked to have a say on what they want to happen to footpaths, bridleways and other rights of way in their areas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The county council has launched a consultation on its Green Access Strategy - a legal requirement under the Rights of Way Act of 2000. This aims to improve access for walkers, cyclists, horse riders and those with mobility problems - and will produce a plan running until 2026.

The consultation runs until September 20. People can comment by using its dedicated website which also has more details about the consultation and what might happen in the county.

Deputy council leader Mary Evans, who is responsible for transport, said: "The Green Access Strategy represents our commitment as a council to make the very most of the rights of way network and to provide our residents, our business community and our visitors an array of different and innovative opportunities to use, enjoy and benefit from green access."