Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have your say on the future of Suffolk's Rights of Way into next decade

PUBLISHED: 16:08 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 09 July 2019

Suffolk County Council is looking at the future of footpaths. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK LINES PARTNERSHIP

Suffolk County Council is looking at the future of footpaths. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK LINES PARTNERSHIP

Archant

Communities across Suffolk are being asked to have a say on what they want to happen to footpaths, bridleways and other rights of way in their areas.

You may also want to watch:

The county council has launched a consultation on its Green Access Strategy - a legal requirement under the Rights of Way Act of 2000. This aims to improve access for walkers, cyclists, horse riders and those with mobility problems - and will produce a plan running until 2026.

The consultation runs until September 20. People can comment by using its dedicated website which also has more details about the consultation and what might happen in the county.

Deputy council leader Mary Evans, who is responsible for transport, said: "The Green Access Strategy represents our commitment as a council to make the very most of the rights of way network and to provide our residents, our business community and our visitors an array of different and innovative opportunities to use, enjoy and benefit from green access."

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Should SATs be scrapped? Parents reignite debate on KS2 results day

Suffolk and Essex parents have added their views to the debate about SATs tests, as KS2 results are out Picture: DIEGO CERVO/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘This is only the start’ – Town star Huws ‘proud’ after making long-awaited return

Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Virral at the double as Baby Blues start pre-season with a big win over Brighton

Allan Viral celebrating his second goal against Brighton in Ipswich Town U18's 5-0 win over Brighton Picture: ROSS HALLS

Love Island star Molly-Mae at Sudbury club

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island Picture: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists