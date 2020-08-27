Revealed: The most popular baby names where you live

The most popular baby names in Suffolk in 2019 have been revealed. Picture: RUTH LEACH Archant

Olivia and George have become the most popular baby names around Suffolk, according to new figures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Is your babies name on the list of the most popular in Suffolk? Picture: RUTH LEACH Is your babies name on the list of the most popular in Suffolk? Picture: RUTH LEACH

75 babies were named Olivia in Suffolk in 2019, while 65 new Georges were born, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular name for boys and girls in England and Wales – however in Suffolk, George took the top spot for the first time in seven years, as just 58 parents called their sons Oliver.

This is now the fourth year running that Olivia has been the most popular girls name in the county.

For boys, the other most popular names around Suffolk were Arthur, with 60 babies given the name, Archie and Oscar, 54, Freddie, 48, Noah, 47, Theodore, 46 and Jack, 44.

And for girls, Isla proved popular with 48 babies being given the name, followed by Amelia with 45, Ava, 42, Evie, 40 and Grace, 35.

In our area, Arthur was the most popular boys name in both Ipswich and Mid Suffolk, while Jack took the top spot in Babergh, George in East Suffolk and Oliver in West Suffolk.

Olivia was the most popular name in three of the five local authorities in Suffolk – Babergh, East Suffolk and West Suffolk.

In Ipswich, most parents chose the name Sofia, while in Mid Suffolk it was a joint tie between Olivia and Isla.

Use our interactive maps to see where your child’s name ranks in your local area.

What’s the story in the rest of the country?

Freya and Lily replaced Emily and Ella in the top 10 girls’ names, while there were no new entries in the top 10 boys’ names in 2019.

Alfred, Chester, Hudson, Ibrahim and Oakley entered the 2019 top 100 boys’ names replacing Alex, Dexter, Dominic, Kai, Sonny and Tobias.

Lara and Mabel replaced Aisha and Francesca in the top 100 girls’ names; Mabel has not been in the top 100 since 1924.

The top 10 girls names in 2019 in England and Wales

Olivia

Amelia

Isla

Ava

Mia

Bella

Phia

Grace

Lily

Freya

The top 10 boys names in 2019 in England and Wales

Oliver

George

Noah

Arthur

Harry

Leo

Muhammad

Jack

Charlie

Oscar