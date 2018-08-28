Suffolk to appoint new £150k director as staff face unpaid leave

On the day that it has told its staff to expect to take two days unpaid leave a year because it cannot afford their pay rise, Suffolk County Council is starting a search for an extra £150,000 director.

It is planning to appoint an “Executive Director of People Services” to sit alongside chief executive Nicola Beach and three other executives at Endeavour House.

The salary of the new post would be £150,000 – but with extra costs like pension contributions the annual cost could be as high as £222,000 a year.

Proposals to make staff take two days’ unpaid leave this week caused anger among unions.

The proposal to advertise the post will be discussed at a special meeting of the council’s staff appointments committee next week – it will be looking to recruit internally for the role.

The new appointment will be responsible for the council’s corporate director of adult services and corporate director of children’s services.

Adult services director Mike Hennessey earns £122,000 a year while children’s director Sue Cook (who stood in as acting chief executive for eight months) earns £147,000 a year because she is also covering the council’s well-being services after the departure of the director of public health.

The new role will be created as the council reduces the number of management jobs in corporate services and in its growth, highways and infrastructure department – saving £670,000 a year.

Nicola Beach, chief executive of Suffolk County Council, said: “This position will have overall responsibility for children’s health and adults’ services, which account for 75% of the council’s entire budget and the authority’s two main priority areas.

“The proposed salary of £150,000 has been recommended based on the responsibilities of the role, the skills required and with regard to positions of a similar nature in other authorities.”

The move prompted anger among opposition councillors. Labour group leader Sarah Adams said: “On the day they announce they are going to cut two days’ pay to all hard-working county council staff this administration – without irony – announce they are going to hire that person at a cost of £222,000 per year. What a kick in the teeth for all those who work tirelessly to deliver the best services they can under enormous stress!”