New data has revealed the top books being taken out of Suffolk's libraries.

Information collated through a Freedom of Information request has shown that a select group of authors have proved popular with Suffolk readers in the past five years. The data tracked the top 5 books loaned out of Suffolk's libraries from the years 2014-2018 and also included data from January to May this year.

Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher books, was one of the top rated authors by Suffolk readers, appearing seven times in the data.

Also highly rated were authors such as Ian Rankin, Paula Hawkins and J K Rowling.

Children's books such as David Walliams' Awful Auntie also featured in the list.

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said: "It's clear that some authors and genres are extremely popular with Suffolk library users. Crime and thriller novels remain incredibly popular, with authors like Lee Child and Ian Rankin always featuring in the lists of most borrowed books.

"More recent books by JK Rowling (also writing as Robert Galbraith) have huge appeal.

"It's also good to see that titles by a local author, Elly Griffiths, are so popular as she's visited many of our libraries in recent years."

