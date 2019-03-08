Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you take books out of your local library?

PUBLISHED: 15:06 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 15 June 2019

What books are Suffolk's favourites? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

What books are Suffolk's favourites? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

t.tomsickova@seznam.cz

New data has revealed the top books being taken out of Suffolk's libraries.

Information collated through a Freedom of Information request has shown that a select group of authors have proved popular with Suffolk readers in the past five years. The data tracked the top 5 books loaned out of Suffolk's libraries from the years 2014-2018 and also included data from January to May this year.

Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher books, was one of the top rated authors by Suffolk readers, appearing seven times in the data.

Also highly rated were authors such as Ian Rankin, Paula Hawkins and J K Rowling.

Children's books such as David Walliams' Awful Auntie also featured in the list.

You may also want to watch:

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said: "It's clear that some authors and genres are extremely popular with Suffolk library users. Crime and thriller novels remain incredibly popular, with authors like Lee Child and Ian Rankin always featuring in the lists of most borrowed books.

"More recent books by JK Rowling (also writing as Robert Galbraith) have huge appeal.

"It's also good to see that titles by a local author, Elly Griffiths, are so popular as she's visited many of our libraries in recent years."

When was the last time you took a book out of a library?

Let us know by taking part in our poll and leave us a comment on Facebook.

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds of cases of assault on police officers in the last year

Shocking figures have revealed there were 430 assaults on police officers in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you spot yourself at town’s vibrant street festival?

Vicki Bye, of Royle Entertainment, greeted visitors on stilts Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

O2 phone signal in Ipswich could be disrupted during ‘essential work’

O2 customers in Ipswich have been warned of potential disruption on June 20. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Car ‘caught driving on wrong side of the road...in front of police car’

A car was stopped by police in Farthing Road, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

McLaren sports car driver accused of travelling at 120mph on Suffolk road

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists