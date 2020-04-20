E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk’s spring sunshine to continue as temperatures rise

PUBLISHED: 07:14 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 20 April 2020

The weather is supposed to be bright and clear over the next few days. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weather is supposed to be bright and clear over the next few days. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There will be plenty of sunshine in Suffolk and north Essex over the next few days as the skies stay bright and clear, with no rain expected until Saturday.

The weather took a slight dip over the weekend, with cooler temperatures compared to the unusually warm Easter weekend we experienced where temperatures were in the mid 20s.

More: Suffolk warm and sunny on Easter Sunday

However, after a slightly cooler and cloudier weekend, today it will stay dry with sunny skies and not much cloud around.

Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “The next two or three days will be dry and sunny but slightly chilly in the wind.

“There will be a moderate to fresh east to northeasterly winds, meaning temperatures on the Suffolk coast will be around 11C and about 15C inland.”

The temperatures are predicted to increase further by Thursday and Friday, as the winds drop towards the weekend.

Mr Bell explained: “On Thursday and Friday temperatures will be in the upper teens, around 17C on the coast and 19C inland.

“There is not much chance of rain during the week, but a small chance on Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.”

