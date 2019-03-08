Busy August for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway as special events planned

Sirapite, working on the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY Archant

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway is preparing for a busy August with a number of special events at its Brockford Station headquarters.

The 1906 Brake Van restored by Middy volunteers. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY The 1906 Brake Van restored by Middy volunteers. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

The railway will be operating steam trains every Sunday in the month - giving visitors the chance to see how work is progressing on its extension to Aspall Halt.

The Middy's programme will often feature more than one loco in operation. Visitors can ride the trains as many times as they like and all the railway and museum facilities will be open when trains are running - the railway museum, shop, café, Restoration Shed visits and real ale bar.

Major new exhibits at the museum this summer are the legendary Aveling & Porter "traction engine on rails" Sirapite.

This was the Garretts of Leiston works shunter for more than 30 years and will frequently be on show and steaming during August.

The Shredded Wheat shunter at the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY The Shredded Wheat shunter at the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

Middy locomotives are now joined by the Shredded Wheat shunter. This engine may be diesel powered, but it has a copper capped exhaust chimney which gives a very steam-like effect.

Middy volunteers have also just completed the reconstruction of a 1906 Midland Railway brake van. It is hoped that this vehicle together with the railway's existing LNER brake van might form a special train for visitors to ride on in addition to trips in the genuine Victorian four-wheeled passenger carriages.

Special events during the month are:

August 11 - Visit by the Norwich Classic Vehicle Club.

Who will be bringing more than 12 classic cars to be displayed in Brockford Station car park. They will be joined by Middy members Neal and Nigel Davis who will bring a selection of vehicles from their own extensive private connection. Sirapite will be in action.

August 18 - Show by the Norfolk & Suffolk Narrow Gauge Modellers.

Up to 11 layouts will be on show together with a modelling demonstration and the Great Eastern Models trade stand. The Southwold Railway Stand will also be attending.

August 25 and 26 - Hornby Collectors Day & Model Mania

Hornby Dublo and O Gauge of course but, in addition, a wide range of models of all sorts will be on display. Truly trains and boats and planes. The railway will have two locos in steam during the weekend.