Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Busy August for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway as special events planned

PUBLISHED: 16:30 30 July 2019

Sirapite, working on the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

Sirapite, working on the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

Archant

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway is preparing for a busy August with a number of special events at its Brockford Station headquarters.

The 1906 Brake Van restored by Middy volunteers. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAYThe 1906 Brake Van restored by Middy volunteers. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

The railway will be operating steam trains every Sunday in the month - giving visitors the chance to see how work is progressing on its extension to Aspall Halt.

The Middy's programme will often feature more than one loco in operation. Visitors can ride the trains as many times as they like and all the railway and museum facilities will be open when trains are running - the railway museum, shop, café, Restoration Shed visits and real ale bar.

Major new exhibits at the museum this summer are the legendary Aveling & Porter "traction engine on rails" Sirapite.

This was the Garretts of Leiston works shunter for more than 30 years and will frequently be on show and steaming during August.

The Shredded Wheat shunter at the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAYThe Shredded Wheat shunter at the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

Middy locomotives are now joined by the Shredded Wheat shunter. This engine may be diesel powered, but it has a copper capped exhaust chimney which gives a very steam-like effect.

You may also want to watch:

Middy volunteers have also just completed the reconstruction of a 1906 Midland Railway brake van. It is hoped that this vehicle together with the railway's existing LNER brake van might form a special train for visitors to ride on in addition to trips in the genuine Victorian four-wheeled passenger carriages.

Special events during the month are:

August 11 - Visit by the Norwich Classic Vehicle Club.

Who will be bringing more than 12 classic cars to be displayed in Brockford Station car park. They will be joined by Middy members Neal and Nigel Davis who will bring a selection of vehicles from their own extensive private connection. Sirapite will be in action.

August 18 - Show by the Norfolk & Suffolk Narrow Gauge Modellers.

Up to 11 layouts will be on show together with a modelling demonstration and the Great Eastern Models trade stand. The Southwold Railway Stand will also be attending.

August 25 and 26 - Hornby Collectors Day & Model Mania

Hornby Dublo and O Gauge of course but, in addition, a wide range of models of all sorts will be on display. Truly trains and boats and planes. The railway will have two locos in steam during the weekend.

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Busy August for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway as special events planned

Sirapite, working on the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Ambulance service received 1000 additional calls on hottest day

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

‘I am relieved... it’s been a crazy few weeks’ – Bialkowski completes loan switch to Millwall

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski with Millwall boss Neil Harris after joining the Lions on a season-long loan. Photo: Millwall FC

Police cordon remains as Lowestoft terror investigation continues

Emergency services at Normanshurst Close on Tuesday, July 30. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists