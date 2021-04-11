Bury St Edmunds salon with cocktail bar ready for grand opening next week
As lockdown restrictions continue to ease in England next week Lipstick and Locks in Bury St Edmunds is set to have its grand opening.
With non-essential retailers as well as hairdressers and salons being able to open again on Monday, April 12 the Suffolk salon will be opening its doors to customers for the first time.
The salon has been described as like "no other" by manager Ashleigh Ellis, with customers able to order cocktails during their visit.
Mrs Ellis added: "We are so excited, it is hard to even put into words.
"It is really exciting and we can't wait. We are almost fully booked for the first month which is amazing because we have not even opened yet. The response has been fantastic.
"We have a cocktail bar within the salon, and we offer all aspects of hairdressing, makeup, beauty services, hair extensions and a hair replacement system for people who are suffering with hair loss.
"We really do believe in the magic of Lipstick and Locks, everyone is welcome and we are so looking forward to meeting people."
