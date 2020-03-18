E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

School warns parents of ‘county lines’ drug-dealing dangers

PUBLISHED: 11:25 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 18 March 2020

Newmarket Academy hosted a meeting for parents to discuss county lines Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Newmarket Academy hosted a meeting for parents to discuss county lines Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A meeting hosted by a Suffolk school to highlight the warning signs of county lines involvement and exploitation has been hailed a success.

More than 70 parents attended the meeting at Newmarket Academy and the event follows a similar meeting held at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds in November.

‘County lines’ is where gangs from urban areas like London travel into more rural areas, such as Suffolk, to ply their trade.

Robert Everitt, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for communities, said: “As part of our priority for strong, healthy communities, we are offering these sessions to all West Suffolk parents and schools, working through the West Suffolk Community Safety Partnership.

You may also want to watch:

“The aim is to raise awareness of things parents can look out for and the support available. I am delighted at the level of response to this session and thank all at Newmarket Academy for their commitment.”

MORE: ‘Unprecedented demand’ for places at county lines meeting

Neil Fisher, assistant principal at Newmarket Academy, felt the meeting, held on behalf or West Suffolk Council and Suffolk police, was a very constructive exercise.

He said: “The meeting was part of a multi-agency approach to dealing with county lines in Suffolk.

“We saw the response in Bury St Edmunds and felt a county lines meeting in Newmarket would be equally helpful, and so it proved.

“It was a great opportunity to raise awareness and reassure parents and the meeting went very well.”

Mr Fisher added that the meeting was part of a series of measures at Newmarket Academy aimed at highlighting county lines, including hosting a hard-hitting drama production for year-eight to year-11 students, regular discussions and assemblies.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

Rubbish collections in Suffolk will continue as normal for now. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

Rubbish collections in Suffolk will continue as normal for now. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Why The Repair Shop is the feelgood TV show we need right now

The Repair Shop, presented by Jay Blades, is returning for its fifth Series. Picture: Ricochet Ltd/Steve Peskett/BBC

Coronavirus: One Sixth Form College to close and introduce ‘home learning’ for students

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest school to be hit by coronavirus closure

Grove Primary School at Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man who waved imitation gun at police from rooftop is jailed

Phillip Emery who was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY
Drive 24