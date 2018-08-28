School pupils meet Britain’s last surviving World War Two pilot

Children from an independent school near Bury St Edmunds took a special trip to meet Britain’s last surviving female World War Two pilot.

Year 2 pupils from Culford School have spent the week learning about the importance of Remembrance Day and visited 101-year-old Eleanor Wadsworth, on Wednesday, November 7, who spoke to the children about her wartime exploits.

Mrs Wadsworth, who is the great-grandmother of one of Culford’s pupils Sienna, worked with the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) during the conflict and flew 22 different planes throughout her career.

Mrs Wadsworth showed children photographs of her in uniform and of the planes she flew as well as her logbook, medal and badge.

Her main piece of advice to the children was to take any opportunity that may come their way in the future and to always try new things even if they may be nervous or unsure.

The school’s pre-prep and nursery pupils also created a poppy display, which is currently decorating Culford’s St Mary’s Church.