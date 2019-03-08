Sunshine and Showers

15 things your kids can do to prepare for SATS this weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 May 2019

Pupils at St Matthew's Primary School in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

With SATS exams just around the corner, one Ipswich school has put together a list of helpful tips to get Year 6 pupils geared up for the week ahead.

St Matthew's CofE Primary School in Ipswich has sent its pupils home with 15 key tasks to complete by next Friday.

Designed to help the children relax ahead of four days of tests, the "homework" includes instructions to "forget about school" and "enjoy the sunshine" - with no revision tasks in sight.

Headteacher Sue Todd said, while exams are important, the children at St Matthew's are told SATS only give a "snapshot" of their achievements.

"We try to say to them not to worry," she said.

"They know that SATS are important and they should try their best, however this is no different to what is usual in school.

"This is just part of their learning. You can measure children in so many ways - other things you can't measure with a test.

"As a church school, the children know that they are valued. SATs are just one measure, but not the full measure of them as individuals."

For this week's "homework", the children at St Matthew's were told to do "as many of the following as possible":

1. Climb trees

2. Play in your garden

You may also want to watch:

3. Go to the park

4. Eat healthily (lots of fruit and veg!)

5. Have a good breakfast

6. Help with the washing up

7. Sing along to the radio (nice and loud!)

8. Read a book

9. Tell a joke

10. Do a drawing and some colouring in

11. Make a den (and tidy it up again afterwards)

12. Watch a little bit of TV or play a few minutes of computer games

13. Enjoy the sunshine

14. Forget about school

15. Sleep well

