What are your memories of school sports days? Take a look at our gallery of old photos

Did you attend the Orwell High School Sports Day in 1983? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Archant

It was loved by some but dreaded by others - so what are your memories of your school sports day?

Northgate School sports day in July 1978 Northgate School sports day in July 1978

Our photo archives are full of images of youngsters showing their athletic prowess in Suffolk, with schoolchildren running, jumping and even taking part in the egg and spoon race.

This nostalgic selection of images shows a hotly-contested race at Cliff Lane’s sports day in Ipswich in 1985, as well as a very acrobatic pose at Northgate School’s junior athletics day a year later.

Northgate School also features with a picture from its sports day in 1978, showing young athletes jumping the hurdles with apparent success.

There are also crowds watching a running race at Orwell Park School in 1983.

Hadleigh Primary School sports day in June 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Hadleigh Primary School sports day in June 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Do you recognise anyone in the photos? Or were you present, taking part in one of the events?

Local schools sports day at the Northgate Centre in June 1983. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Local schools sports day at the Northgate Centre in June 1983. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Junior Athletics Day at Northgate School in September 1986. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Junior Athletics Day at Northgate School in September 1986. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Action from a Ipswich Junior Schools sports day in the mid 1960s. Do you know these boys? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Action from a Ipswich Junior Schools sports day in the mid 1960s. Do you know these boys? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Cliff Lane School Sports Day in 1985. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Cliff Lane School Sports Day in 1985. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY