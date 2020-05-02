E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What are your memories of school sports days? Take a look at our gallery of old photos

02 May, 2020 - 16:14
Did you attend the Orwell High School Sports Day in 1983? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Did you attend the Orwell High School Sports Day in 1983? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Archant

It was loved by some but dreaded by others - so what are your memories of your school sports day?

Northgate School sports day in July 1978Northgate School sports day in July 1978

Our photo archives are full of images of youngsters showing their athletic prowess in Suffolk, with schoolchildren running, jumping and even taking part in the egg and spoon race.

This nostalgic selection of images shows a hotly-contested race at Cliff Lane’s sports day in Ipswich in 1985, as well as a very acrobatic pose at Northgate School’s junior athletics day a year later.

Northgate School also features with a picture from its sports day in 1978, showing young athletes jumping the hurdles with apparent success.

There are also crowds watching a running race at Orwell Park School in 1983.

Hadleigh Primary School sports day in June 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYHadleigh Primary School sports day in June 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Do you recognise anyone in the photos? Or were you present, taking part in one of the events?

Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk with your memories.

To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Local schools sports day at the Northgate Centre in June 1983. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYLocal schools sports day at the Northgate Centre in June 1983. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Junior Athletics Day at Northgate School in September 1986. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYJunior Athletics Day at Northgate School in September 1986. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

You may also want to watch:

Action from a Ipswich Junior Schools sports day in the mid 1960s. Do you know these boys? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYAction from a Ipswich Junior Schools sports day in the mid 1960s. Do you know these boys? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Cliff Lane School Sports Day in 1985. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYCliff Lane School Sports Day in 1985. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed after attacking teenager with hammer over Instagram post

Lee Sexton has been jailed after hitting a man with a hammer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tributes pour in for former deputy head of Woodbridge school

Dr James Harper died on Wednesday April 15 and his funeral took place at St Mary's church. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

How one Suffolk animal charity is coping with the coronavirus lockdown

Blue Cross Suffolk centre manager Clare Williamson said:

Somewhere in the world: Share your holiday photos to help readers through lockdown

Elmer's Bottle Farm outside Barstow, California, is an iconic Route 66 tourist attraction - a forest full of trees made of metal and glass Picture: JASON NOBLE

What are your memories of school sports days? Take a look at our gallery of old photos

Did you attend the Orwell High School Sports Day in 1983? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL
Drive 24