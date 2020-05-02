What are your memories of school sports days? Take a look at our gallery of old photos
It was loved by some but dreaded by others - so what are your memories of your school sports day?
Our photo archives are full of images of youngsters showing their athletic prowess in Suffolk, with schoolchildren running, jumping and even taking part in the egg and spoon race.
This nostalgic selection of images shows a hotly-contested race at Cliff Lane’s sports day in Ipswich in 1985, as well as a very acrobatic pose at Northgate School’s junior athletics day a year later.
Northgate School also features with a picture from its sports day in 1978, showing young athletes jumping the hurdles with apparent success.
There are also crowds watching a running race at Orwell Park School in 1983.
Do you recognise anyone in the photos? Or were you present, taking part in one of the events?
