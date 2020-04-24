Video

WATCH: School staff’s creative dance moves and wacky outfits on TikTok

The team at Kelsale Primary School near Saxmundham Picture: KELSALE PRIMARY SCHOOL KELSALE PRIMARY SCHOOL

With home learning now well under way, staff at one Suffolk primary school have taken on a popular TikTok trend to delight pupils.

The team at Kelsale CEVC primary School, near Saxmundham, have been putting together a weekly video to keep in touch with families and make the children smile because “we miss you so much”.

Their latest film sees staff take on the popular TikTok trend ‘their last move is your first move’.

Kelsale Primary headteacher Clare McMeekin said their “wonderful” class six teacher Kerrie Holgate had been organising the weekly staff video.

“The videos have been very popular with our families and we have received lots of positive feedback from them reinforcing our sense of community spirit and working together,” she said.

Staff at Kelsale Primary School dressed up and took on the TikTok trend 'their last move is your first move’ to make pupils smile. Staff at Kelsale Primary School dressed up and took on the TikTok trend 'their last move is your first move’ to make pupils smile.

“We recently launched our new school vision which was written collaboratively by our staff and wider community ‘Together, we believe, we learn, laugh and shine’. I feel our videos reflect our vision.”

She added: “I have only been head here since September but the staff are absolutely amazing; they are passionate, enthusiastic and experienced teachers who will always put the needs of our children first and go the extra mile. This is reflected in the videos that have been made since lockdown, our world book day costumes and the other things that are done to make our children smile.”

Miss McMeekin said the video idea came about after the teachers decided to film their ‘wake and shake’ dances for the children to join in with at home after they had closed their doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

She said the dance sessions were very popular, providing an active and fun start to the day.

This is a screen shot from the TikTok video made by staff at Kelsale Primary School. This is a screen shot from the TikTok video made by staff at Kelsale Primary School.

She added: “I am so proud of everything the staff at Kelsale have been doing to keep in touch with our families and to make them smile.

“As well as producing home learning packs for the children to ensure they can keep on track with their learning at home, the staff have also been responding to messages and phone calls from our families on a daily basis to support them with home learning or just to check in.”

To see the videos go to the school website here.

Key worker and vulnerable children who are currently in Kelsale Primary School have made a huge rainbow showing their support for NHS workers in their local community Picture: KELSALE PRIMARY SCHOOL Key worker and vulnerable children who are currently in Kelsale Primary School have made a huge rainbow showing their support for NHS workers in their local community Picture: KELSALE PRIMARY SCHOOL

