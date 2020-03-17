E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus: List of schools and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

PUBLISHED: 12:41 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 17 March 2020

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Several schools and nurseries across Suffolk have today been forced to send children home in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The official advice from the Government is that schools and nurseries can remain open, some are having to close for a deep clean or because of staffing issues due to the coronavirus.

Read on for a list of the schools and nurseries currently closed in Suffolk and the most up-to-date information we have regarding when they will open again.

More: See here for live updates on the coronavirus situation in Suffolk

Westgate CP Nursery - Bury St Edmunds

The nursery will be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues. The main school will remain open.

Old Felixstowe Nursery

The nursery will remain closed this week - it is expected to reopen on Monday, March 23.

Old Felixstowe Nursery is undergoing a deep clean. Yesterday they issued a warning after two parents of children at the school reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Clements Primary Academy - Haverhill

According to Suffolk County Council website, Clements Primary Academy is closed today.

According to posts in local Facebook groups, this is due to staffing issues.

Pending school closures

The following schools will be closed from 3.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday, March 17) until further notice.

These schools teach children with special educational needs, the trust managing the schools has made the decision following advice from the Department of Education and Public Health England.

Priory School - Bury St Edmunds

Chalk Hill School - Sudbury

Stone Lodge Academy - Ipswich

More: Over 70s should keep their distance

For up-to-date information on how the coronavirus is affecting Suffolk please join the Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group - here.

