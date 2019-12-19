Spot your child in our school festive plays gallery

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
19 December, 2019 - 19:02
Kersey Primary School's nativity. Picture: KERSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

It is one of the most special moments in a child's life which mums and dads remember forever - and now some schools have recorded the moment for eternity. So is your child in our school Christmas plays gallery?

Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School pupils on stage for their nativity. Picture: YOXFORD AND PEASENHALL PRIMARYYoxford and Peasenhall Primary School pupils on stage for their nativity. Picture: YOXFORD AND PEASENHALL PRIMARY

Knowing what a special moment nativities and other festive performances are, we asked schools across Suffolk to send in pictures of children dressed up in all their glory and performing on stage.

The response we got back was amazing, with schools from Stowmarket, Framlingham, Hartest, Bardwell, Great Whelnetham and others sharing the wonderful moment with us.

Each one shows excited children dressed up as everything from angels to animals, shepherds and wise men to the traditional Mary and Joseph.

Performances ranged from Prickly Hay and Born in Bethlehem at Sir Robert Hitcham School in Framlingham, to Everyone Loves A Baby at Great Whelnetham Primary School.

Year-one and year-two pupils at Kelsale Primary School perform Hey Presto. Picture: KELSALE PRIMARY SCHOOLYear-one and year-two pupils at Kelsale Primary School perform Hey Presto. Picture: KELSALE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Helmingham Primary School and Nursery nativity. Picture: HELMINGHAM PRIMARY SCHOOLHelmingham Primary School and Nursery nativity. Picture: HELMINGHAM PRIMARY SCHOOL

Helmingham Primary School and Nursery nativity. Picture: HELMINGHAM PRIMARY SCHOOLHelmingham Primary School and Nursery nativity. Picture: HELMINGHAM PRIMARY SCHOOL

Hartest Primary School's nativity. Picture: FRANCES FOSTER PHOTOGRAPHYHartest Primary School's nativity. Picture: FRANCES FOSTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Hartest Primary School's nativity. Picture: FRANCES FOSTER PHOTOGRAPHYHartest Primary School's nativity. Picture: FRANCES FOSTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Hartest Primary School's nativity. Picture: FRANCES FOSTER PHOTOGRAPHYHartest Primary School's nativity. Picture: FRANCES FOSTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Guildhall Feoffment Primary School's Christmas nativity. Picture: GUILDHALL FEOFFMENT PRIMARY SCHOOLGuildhall Feoffment Primary School's Christmas nativity. Picture: GUILDHALL FEOFFMENT PRIMARY SCHOOL

Great Whelnetham Primary School put on the show Everyone Loves A Baby! Picture: GREAT WHELNETHAM PRIMARY SCHOOLGreat Whelnetham Primary School put on the show Everyone Loves A Baby! Picture: GREAT WHELNETHAM PRIMARY SCHOOL

Great Whelnetham Primary School put on the show Everyone Loves A Baby! Picture: GREAT WHELNETHAM PRIMARY SCHOOLGreat Whelnetham Primary School put on the show Everyone Loves A Baby! Picture: GREAT WHELNETHAM PRIMARY SCHOOL

Great Whelnetham Primary School put on the show Everyone Loves A Baby! Picture: GREAT WHELNETHAM PRIMARY SCHOOLGreat Whelnetham Primary School put on the show Everyone Loves A Baby! Picture: GREAT WHELNETHAM PRIMARY SCHOOL

Great Whelnetham Primary School put on the show Everyone Loves A Baby! Picture: GREAT WHELNETHAM PRIMARY SCHOOLGreat Whelnetham Primary School put on the show Everyone Loves A Baby! Picture: GREAT WHELNETHAM PRIMARY SCHOOL

