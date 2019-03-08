Where are Suffolk's inadequate and outstanding schools?
PUBLISHED: 05:30 22 October 2019
Nearly 6,000 pupils in Suffolk are being taught in schools whose last inspection showed them to be inadequate according to new figures unveiled by the county council.
Currently there are 21 schools in the county that were classified as inadequate in their last inspection - 19 are academies and just two are controlled by the county council. Altogether they have 5,900 pupils being taught in them.
In proportionate terms, this meant that 4% of Suffolk's pupils were being taught in 4.7% of the county's schools rated as inadequate.
Meanwhile 13,649 pupils (13% of those in Suffolk) are being taught in 44 (13.7%) schools that were last judged to be outstanding by Ofsted.
Most Suffolk schools (212 or 66%) were considered to be "good" by Ofsted last time their inspectors went in with 44, or 13.7% "Requiring Improvement."
There is a higher proportion of local authority maintained schools judged outstanding or good (114 or 92.7%) than academy schools (142 or 71.7%). However a direct comparison is difficult because all the remaining local authority schools are primaries; all Suffolk's secondary schools are academies or free schools.
Deputy leader of Suffolk County Council Mary Evans, who is responsible for children's services, said: "We continue to support and challenge all schools in Suffolk to help them achieve our ambition of all pupils attending 'Good' or 'Outstanding' schools.
"This intervention may be through school leaders in maintained schools or the Regional Schools Commissioner in relation to the performance of academy and free schools.
"Of the publicly funded schools in Suffolk, 91% of local authority-maintained schools are judged 'Good' or 'Outstanding' and 79% of all schools are judged 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by Ofsted.
"We know there is more work to be done, with challenges ahead, but we will continue to work in partnership to achieve our shared goal that every child in Suffolk can achieve their full potential."
This year's figures show a fall in the proportion of schools rated as outstanding - down from 16.7% in mid 2018 to 13.7%, but also a fall in the proportion rated as inadequate - down to 4.7% from 6.6%. The largest increase was in the proportion of schools rated as good (up from 62.8% to 66%).
However not all schools were inspected during the year.
Outstanding Suffolk Schools:
Debenham CEVC High School
Elveden C of E VAP School
Farlingaye High School
First Base, Brandon
First Base, Ipswich
Gislingham C of E VCP School
Gorseland Primary School
Great Barton C of E VCP School
Hartismere Academy
Henley Primary School
Highfield Nursery School
Hillside Special School
Hintlesham and Chattisham C of E VCP School
Nacton C of E VCP School
Nayland Primary School
Norton C of E VCP School
Oulton Broad Primary School
Priory School
Ravensmere Infant School
Risby C of E VCP School
Sebert Wood Community Primary School
Springfield Junior School
St Mark's Catholic Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Ipswich
Suffolk One
The Ashley School
The Oaks Primary School
Thomas Mills High School
Thomas Wolsey School
Wickhambrook Community Primary School
Worlingham C of E VCP School
Worlingworth C of E VCP School
Wortham Primary School
Inadequate Suffolk Schools:
Beck Row Primary School
Bury St Edmunds County Upper School
Felixstowe Academy
Grange Community Primary School
Great Whelnetham C of E VCP School
Hampden House
Helmingham Primary School
Howard Primary School
Langer Primary School
Morland Primary C of E Primary
Murrayfield Community Primary School
Olive AP Academy/Kingsfield Centre
Ormiston Denes Academy
Rougham C of E Primary School
Shotley Primary School
Sprites Community Primary Academy
The Bridge School
Warren School
Woodhall Community Primary School