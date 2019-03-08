Where are Suffolk's inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nearly 6,000 pupils in Suffolk are being taught in schools whose last inspection showed them to be inadequate according to new figures unveiled by the county council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Felixstowe Academy is being monitored after being rated as inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: KATY SANDALLS Felixstowe Academy is being monitored after being rated as inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Currently there are 21 schools in the county that were classified as inadequate in their last inspection - 19 are academies and just two are controlled by the county council. Altogether they have 5,900 pupils being taught in them.

In proportionate terms, this meant that 4% of Suffolk's pupils were being taught in 4.7% of the county's schools rated as inadequate.

Meanwhile 13,649 pupils (13% of those in Suffolk) are being taught in 44 (13.7%) schools that were last judged to be outstanding by Ofsted.

Most Suffolk schools (212 or 66%) were considered to be "good" by Ofsted last time their inspectors went in with 44, or 13.7% "Requiring Improvement."

There is a higher proportion of local authority maintained schools judged outstanding or good (114 or 92.7%) than academy schools (142 or 71.7%). However a direct comparison is difficult because all the remaining local authority schools are primaries; all Suffolk's secondary schools are academies or free schools.

Deputy leader of Suffolk County Council Mary Evans, who is responsible for children's services, said: "We continue to support and challenge all schools in Suffolk to help them achieve our ambition of all pupils attending 'Good' or 'Outstanding' schools.

"This intervention may be through school leaders in maintained schools or the Regional Schools Commissioner in relation to the performance of academy and free schools.

"Of the publicly funded schools in Suffolk, 91% of local authority-maintained schools are judged 'Good' or 'Outstanding' and 79% of all schools are judged 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by Ofsted.

"We know there is more work to be done, with challenges ahead, but we will continue to work in partnership to achieve our shared goal that every child in Suffolk can achieve their full potential."

This year's figures show a fall in the proportion of schools rated as outstanding - down from 16.7% in mid 2018 to 13.7%, but also a fall in the proportion rated as inadequate - down to 4.7% from 6.6%. The largest increase was in the proportion of schools rated as good (up from 62.8% to 66%).

However not all schools were inspected during the year.

Outstanding Suffolk Schools:

Debenham CEVC High School

Elveden C of E VAP School

Farlingaye High School

First Base, Brandon

First Base, Ipswich

Gislingham C of E VCP School

Gorseland Primary School

Great Barton C of E VCP School

Hartismere Academy

Henley Primary School

Highfield Nursery School

Hillside Special School

Hintlesham and Chattisham C of E VCP School

Nacton C of E VCP School

Nayland Primary School

Norton C of E VCP School

Oulton Broad Primary School

Priory School

Ravensmere Infant School

You may also want to watch:

Risby C of E VCP School

Sebert Wood Community Primary School

Springfield Junior School

St Mark's Catholic Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Ipswich

Suffolk One

The Ashley School

The Oaks Primary School

Thomas Mills High School

Thomas Wolsey School

Wickhambrook Community Primary School

Worlingham C of E VCP School

Worlingworth C of E VCP School

Wortham Primary School

Inadequate Suffolk Schools:

Beck Row Primary School

Bury St Edmunds County Upper School

Felixstowe Academy

Grange Community Primary School

Great Whelnetham C of E VCP School

Hampden House

Helmingham Primary School

Howard Primary School

Langer Primary School

Morland Primary C of E Primary

Murrayfield Community Primary School

Olive AP Academy/Kingsfield Centre

Ormiston Denes Academy

Rougham C of E Primary School

Shotley Primary School

Sprites Community Primary Academy

The Bridge School

Warren School

Woodhall Community Primary School