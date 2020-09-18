E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Schools offering perspective parents video tours as open evenings cancelled

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 September 2020

Schools are getting creative to showcase themselves to prospective students and parents after open days were cancelled. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Schools are getting creative to showcase themselves to prospective students and parents after open days were cancelled. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Suffolk schools are preparing a plethora of virtual tools to help parents and students pick where to go next September.

Open days across the county have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing heads to get creative in a bid to pitch their schools to prospective students.

Virtual tours, 3D videos and online open days are just some of the tools being prepared by schools to help potential pupils make a decision on where they would like to spend the next chapter of their educational careers.

At Claydon High School, headteacher, Maeve Taylor and her staff have prepared presentations as well as “why Choose Claydon?” events which will be held every day for two weeks starting on October 2.

She said: “Claydon High School is very sorry not to be able to welcome Year 6 children and their family to the school for our popular open evening event this Autumn.

“However, we are confident that we will be able to share information about our school with a virtual tour and presentations from the Trust CEO, Headteacher, Ms Taylor, other senior staff and most importantly some of our fabulous students.”

Primary and secondary schools across the Unity Schools Partnership are planning a range of virtual measures to showcase their schools over the next few months.

You may also want to watch:

Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill have created an insightful ‘day in the life’ video as well as a virtual tour of the school building.

They have also put on virtual visits to local primary schools as well as remote Q&A sessions with Headteacher Vanessa Whitcombe

At Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, the school is planning a virtual tour as well as subject introduction videos for parents and children to watch.

Video assemblies and films of each school are also being planned for Newmarket Academy and Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury.

In other areas of Suffolk, Stowmarket High School are shooting a promotional video, a prospectus booklet and headteacher Dave Lee-Allen will be holding a series of Zoom meetings for parents of prospective Year 6 students.

Despite most open days being cancelled, Langer Primary Academy in Felixstowe is adopting more traditional methods with socially distanced open evening tours planned on October 5, November 3 and November 25.

Westfield Primary Academy in Haverhill will be offering a series of online virtual tours and one-to-one remote meetings with their senior leadership team.

Fiona-Catherine Thompson, Deputy Headteacher at Westfield, said: “We have always found a more personalised approach is best.

“We will be able to make time to have quality conversations with prospective families about why Westfield is right for their child.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Don’t lockdown Suffolk again!

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been urged not to force Suffolk and north Essex back into lockdown Picture: PA

Drug dealer arrested in Colchester hid drugs inside his own body

Said Kanu, 28, of River Way, Maidstone, hid drugs inside his own body Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Schools offering perspective parents video tours as open evenings cancelled

Schools are getting creative to showcase themselves to prospective students and parents after open days were cancelled. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heaven and Hell: with artist Jonathan Keep

Jonathan Keep in his studio. Picture: Supplied by Jonathan Keep

New bid for Ravenswood council homes despite residents’ opposition

Ipswich council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES