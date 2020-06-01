E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you sent your children back to school?

PUBLISHED: 08:24 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 01 June 2020

The phased reopening of schools begins today Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The phased reopening of schools begins today Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

After 10 weeks of closure to most pupils, many schools in Suffolk will re-open their doors to more pupils today.

Nursery school pupils and students from reception, year 1 and year 6 are able to head back into the classroom from today.

Many schools have taken new precautions including splitting pupils into smaller groups known as “bubbles”, increasing cleaning and staggering start and lunch times to try and help stop the virus spreading.

However, not all schools are re-opening and the Government has made clear it will not be fining parents who decide to keep students at home.

Have you decided to send your child to school today?

Take part in our poll and let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page.



Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Disturbance involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds

Police in Bury St Edmunds are attending to an incident involving 'baseball bats and bricks' PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Decomposed body of young whale found on Southwold beach

The remains of the baby whale on Southwold beach. Picture: SIMON TOBIN

WATCH: ‘Things will be different’: Video shows how schools have changed after coronavirus

Woodhall Primary School, in Sudbury, has made a number of changes to its classrooms and playgrounds following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

