Have you sent your children back to school?

The phased reopening of schools begins today

After 10 weeks of closure to most pupils, many schools in Suffolk will re-open their doors to more pupils today.

Nursery school pupils and students from reception, year 1 and year 6 are able to head back into the classroom from today.

Many schools have taken new precautions including splitting pupils into smaller groups known as “bubbles”, increasing cleaning and staggering start and lunch times to try and help stop the virus spreading.

However, not all schools are re-opening and the Government has made clear it will not be fining parents who decide to keep students at home.

