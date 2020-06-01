Have you sent your children back to school?
PUBLISHED: 08:24 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 01 June 2020
After 10 weeks of closure to most pupils, many schools in Suffolk will re-open their doors to more pupils today.
Nursery school pupils and students from reception, year 1 and year 6 are able to head back into the classroom from today.
Many schools have taken new precautions including splitting pupils into smaller groups known as “bubbles”, increasing cleaning and staggering start and lunch times to try and help stop the virus spreading.
However, not all schools are re-opening and the Government has made clear it will not be fining parents who decide to keep students at home.
Have you decided to send your child to school today?
