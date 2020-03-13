E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk schools and colleges unite in support of Sport Relief

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 March 2020

Children at Chilton Primary School in Stowmarket were encouraged to wear their favourite sports kits for Sport Relief Picture: CHILTON PRIMARY SCHOOL

Schools and colleges across Suffolk have rallied their students in support of this year's Sport Relief.

Foundation students at Suffolk Rural (formerly Otley College) have been raising money for Sport Relief 2020 Picture: JOHN NICEFoundation students at Suffolk Rural (formerly Otley College) have been raising money for Sport Relief 2020 Picture: JOHN NICE

At Suffolk Rural (formerly Otley College), foundation year students took part in numerous events including bowling, an obstacle course and a penalty shoot-out.

Those taking part made donations to the charity, which this year is sporting the slogan 'Get Your Kit On'.

Foundation teacher Sarah Brunning said: 'As a department and a college, we are always keen to help others.

'We consistently back national charity campaigns. It promotes the idea of being kind to others and we are looking forward to raising lots of money.'

Suffolk New College student Justice Gaisie, 19, has been organising table tennis games to raise money for Sport Relief Picture: JOHN NICESuffolk New College student Justice Gaisie, 19, has been organising table tennis games to raise money for Sport Relief Picture: JOHN NICE

It was a similar theme at Chilton Primary School in Stowmarket, where pupils attended school sporting their favourite kits, including Ipswich Town, Liverpool and Manchester United. Meanwhile at Suffolk New College, art and design student Justice Gaisie, 19, organised table tennis events for students in a bid to raise money for the charity.

Mr Gaisie said: 'Table Tennis is really popular with students at Suffolk New College so we decided to use this activity to raise money for the 2020 Sport Relief charity.

'It was a pleasure to support this campaign.'

The biennial charity event, in conjunction with parent fundraiser Comic Relief, has raised more than £1billion to help improve the lives of more than 90 million people worldwide.

Since the last event in 2018, £82m has been invested to support those in crisis around the world.

The Sport Relief 2020 show will air on BBC One tonight (March 13) at 7pm.

