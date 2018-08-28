Man arrested after illegal cannabis cafe shut down in Sudbury

The door that was forced open and shop shut down on illegal cannabis cafe in Sudbury. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Officers from the Suffolk police Scorpion team have arrested a man after shutting down what they described as an illegal cannabis cafe.

The Scorpion team are designed to proactively disrupt criminal activity.

In a post on their Twitter the team said: “Door forced open and shop shut down on illegal cannabis cafe in #Sudbury by #scorpionwest.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police from the West Scorpion team conducted warrant under section 23 of Misuse of Drugs Act yesterday (19 November) in Sudbury.

“During a search of the premises on Mills Road various forms of cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were located and seized.

“One male, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class ’B’ drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds PIC for questioning. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”