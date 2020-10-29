Three Suffolk Scout groups ‘in danger’ of closure due to Covid-19 impact

Three Scout groups in Suffolk are “at risk” of closure due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bury St Edmunds, Orwell and Stowmarket groups are three of more than 500 groups in the UK facing severe financial difficulty as a result of Covid-19.

Social distancing regulations have prevented these Scout groups from raising money through their typical fundraisers such as supermarket bag packs, firework displays, jumble sales and quiz nights.

A recent survey conducted by Scouts has shown that if the three groups do not receive additional funding, they may be forced to close.

The Scouts say that groups at risk of closing are based in communities that were vulnerable before Covid-19 hit and were already struggling.

These groups are often in areas where young people most need support.

Off the back of the nationwide survey, Scouts are launching a new fundraising campaign to save groups in Suffolk, and wider afield.

#RaceRoundTheWorld aims to raise enough money to save the 500+ ‘at risk’ Scout groups.

The race challenges Scouts to travel as many miles as they can to contribute to a virtual tour of the world.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “As Scouts we always support each other - and in today’s tough climate, where we all need inspiration and community, we are taking part all together in our Race Round the World.

“Scouting plays a fundamental role in the lives of thousands of young people, giving them skills and hope for the future.

“That is now more vital than ever. I am so proud of those doing their mile in support of those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.”