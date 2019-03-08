E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Scouts launch recruitment drive for volunteers as hundreds of children wait to join up

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 October 2019

Suffolk Scouts need more than 100 volunteers to to reduce a waiting list of more than 450 children watiing to join up

Suffolk Scouts need more than 100 volunteers to to reduce a waiting list of more than 450 children watiing to join up .Picture;Nige Brown

Archant

A recruitment drive to find adult volunteers has been launched by Suffolk Scouts in a bid to cut the waiting list of more than 450 children waiting to join up.

The organisation needs more than 100 adult volunteers to help it provide places for the hundreds of youngsters waitng to join the scouting movement in Suffolk.

The initiative, a partnership between the Scouts and Community Action Suffolk (CAS), sets out plans to sign up adult volunteers to deliver sessions to youngsters.

Mark Pearson, county commissioner for the Suffolk Scouts, said: "No matter who you are, we would love you to be part of Suffolk Scouts. You will be joining a dedicated, positive team and made to feel part of the scouting movement."

More than 450 children are currently on the waiting list to join the Suffolk Scouts.

Nationally, nearly 38,000 young people are waiting to join a local scout group, a waiting list caused by record growth within the organisation, combined with a lack of adults to take sessions.

While the number of children waiting is down from more than 600 last year, the Scouts believe the hard work must continue.



To alleviate the issue, the Scouts have teamed up with CAS to help reach a wider audience as they aim to recruit the 120 volunteers required to reduce the waiting list.

CAS will be listing positions on the Volunteer Suffolk website, as well as offering organisations the opportunity to allow employees time off to spend helping young Scouts.

The scheme is the first time the Suffolk Scouts have, in their 112-year history, promoted flexible volunteering to those who cannot commit to assisting every week.

Andy Simpson, volunteering services officer for CAS, was keen to point out the societal benefits of working with the Scouts.

He said: "Community Action Suffolk are very excited to be working in partnership with an organisation as well-established as the Scouting Association.

"Together we can promote the flexible and diverse range of volunteering opportunities within the Scouts to businesses, community groups and individuals across the county.

"With the award-winning training available to volunteers, we see this as a real win-win volunteering opportunity."

To get involved with the Suffolk Scouts, be sure to visit the Volunteer Suffolk website: volunteersuffolk.org.uk

