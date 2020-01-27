E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police not complacent despite sharp decline in scrap metal theft

27 January, 2020 - 05:30
Police are staying vigilant to the possibility of another sudden rise in scrap metal theft Picture: IAN BURT

Police are staying vigilant to the possibility of another sudden rise in scrap metal theft Picture: IAN BURT

Archant © 2010

A sharp decline in metal theft has been cautiously welcomed by police, who recognise opportunists could strike at any moment as markets fluctuate.

Sgt Brian Calver of the Rural Crime Team Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSSgt Brian Calver of the Rural Crime Team Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Figures for March 2018 to 2019 showed scrap metal theft incidents across Suffolk fell to 181 from 310 the previous year.

It followed a two-year resurgence in crimes across much of England after consistent falls between 2013 and 2016.

Offences had halved in the three years after the 2013 Scrap Metal Dealers Act made it harder to sell stolen components.

Last year saw the lowest number recorded since the Act came into force, but Sergeant Brian Calver said the rural crime team had seen a recent spike - possibly due to an increase in the value of certain commodities.

A graphic showing the fall, rise and fall in scrap metal theft across Suffolk in recent yearsA graphic showing the fall, rise and fall in scrap metal theft across Suffolk in recent years

"Like a lot of things, it's less attractive to criminals when it's of less value - it's simple supply and demand," he added.

"We know that disrupting their activity has a significant impact on their finances."

Last year's decline was largely influenced by a drop in domestic metal theft of items like gates and fencing (from 252 to 127), while infrastructure related theft of items like lead from public buildings remained stable.

You may also want to watch:

It had been suggested that the preceding rise was down to limited enforcement of the 2013 Act, which Sgt Calver said yards were now mostly compliant with.

He added: "To those in charge of infrastructure, we suggest they review their security and have the best they can afford.

"An awful lot of scrap metal thieves are opportunists, so we urge farms and industrial premises to follow simple practices like locking gates.

"It's the same for plumbing and heating engineers who might store old hot water tanks on their properties before taking them to the scrap yard.

"The vast majority of stolen metal is taken to yards to be got rid of by those that don't ask questions.

"The Act requires records to be kept and allows us to link things like registration plates of vans back to where it happened.

"We can then make arrests, recover and confiscate money from them as proceeds of crime.

"We've had some good results recently, but it's easy to get complacent, especially when things like church roof thefts have gone down.

"If people aren't alert, it can happen again suddenly."

Most Read

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ed Sheeran could win his 5th Grammy award tonight

Ed Sheeran could win another Grammy Award tonight. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Colin Caffell speaks about dealing with ‘trauma’ of Jeremy Bamber White House Farm murders

Colin Caffell, 66, has spoken out over the White House Farm case Picture: ITV

Most Read

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ed Sheeran could win his 5th Grammy award tonight

Ed Sheeran could win another Grammy Award tonight. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Colin Caffell speaks about dealing with ‘trauma’ of Jeremy Bamber White House Farm murders

Colin Caffell, 66, has spoken out over the White House Farm case Picture: ITV

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era – we’re top because we’re the best team!

Will Keane and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police not complacent despite sharp decline in scrap metal theft

Police are staying vigilant to the possibility of another sudden rise in scrap metal theft Picture: IAN BURT

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

One in 18 deaths in Ipswich linked to pollution, figures reveal

Pollution has been linked to 68 deaths in Ipswich in 2017, figures have revealed. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Travel: Country cool near Southwold - wihout the hefty pricetag

The Angel Inn in Wangford has undergone a series of refurbishments and has a new head chef and menu Picture: Ruth Fisk
Drive 24