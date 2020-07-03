New drones for specialist Suffolk search team following donation

Andy King, chairman of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR), with volunteers outside their headquarters. The organisation has two new drones Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

The life-saving work of Suffolk’s specialist search and rescue team has been aided by two new advanced drones.

Paul Wesley, SULSAR volunteer piloting the drone Paul Wesley, SULSAR volunteer piloting the drone

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR), which is based near Stowmarket, secured the drones following a donation from the Morrisons Foundation.

The new equipment will allow the charity to view large areas of land from the sky.

They will also help volunteers by using thermal sensors to search for missing people at night and in poor visibility conditions.

Mark Ford, SULSAR manager, said: “The addition of this drone capability to our search operations enables us to search large areas of land quickly and efficiently at any time of day or night.

“This can only help us in our primary aim; returning missing persons to their loved ones and family.

“The team and I would like to thank Morrisons Foundation for their very generous grant of more than £7,000 to make the purchase of these excellent drones possible.”

Adrian Horsley, Morrisons Foundation advisor, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to provide this grant which will make a huge difference to the charity’s vital work.

“Knowing that our donation will enable Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue to find and return missing people to their loved ones more effectively and safely makes me very proud.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.

Since launching, more than £29 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Local charities are encouraged to visit the Morrisons Foundation website to find out how to apply for a grant.