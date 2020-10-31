E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Do you think a second coronavirus lockdown is a good idea?

PUBLISHED: 10:39 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 31 October 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could introduce a second national lockdown on Monday, The Times have reported. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce a second national lockdown in England at a press conference on Monday - but do you think it is a good idea?

Reports suggest Mr Johnson is weighing up his options over the weekend on how to further tackle the coronavirus pandemic, however it is expected that he will announce a new lockdown in England, The Times have reported.

The new measures would mean that everything would close apart from essential shops and “educational settings”, such as schools and universities.

Despite the reports, it is understood that no final decisions are believed to have been made, and tougher regional measures - such as the introduction of Tier 4 - are also being considered.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across England with the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) infection survey finding cases “continued to rise steeply” in the week ending October 23, with an estimated 568,100 people in households becoming infected.

Covid-19 rates remain lower in Suffolk, however positive tests are rising in the region, with West Suffolk breaching 100 cases per 100,000 people for the first time.

Ipswich could well reach the same level over the coming days.

