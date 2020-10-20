Deadline looms for Suffolk secondary school applications - here’s how to apply

There are little more than 10 days left to secure your child’s place at your first choice secondary school for September next year - but how do you apply?

Suffolk County Council received 7,831 applications last year from parents and carers hoping to get their child into Year 7 at their preferred secondary school, including high schools and upper schools.

While the vast majority were offered places at their first preference, nearly one in 10 did not receive offers for their top choice.

The council is urging all parents of children currently in Year 6 to get their applications in before the Saturday, October 31 deadline to give themselves the “best chance of securing a place at one of their preferred schools”.

Parents, who can list up to three schools and are strongly advised to apply to more than one school, will find out whether a place has been secured for their child on National Offer Day - which takes place on Monday, March 1 next year.

They are also asked to consider how their child will get to and from school, as parents’ availability for school travel depends on them attending the nearest suitable school with places available.

Click here to apply, where further advice and guidance is also available.