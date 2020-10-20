E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Deadline looms for Suffolk secondary school applications - here’s how to apply

20 October, 2020 - 06:43
The deadline for secondary school applications in Suffolk for the 2021/22 academic year is Saturday, October 31. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The deadline for secondary school applications in Suffolk for the 2021/22 academic year is Saturday, October 31. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are little more than 10 days left to secure your child’s place at your first choice secondary school for September next year - but how do you apply?

Suffolk County Council received 7,831 applications last year from parents and carers hoping to get their child into Year 7 at their preferred secondary school, including high schools and upper schools.

While the vast majority were offered places at their first preference, nearly one in 10 did not receive offers for their top choice.

You may also want to watch:

The council is urging all parents of children currently in Year 6 to get their applications in before the Saturday, October 31 deadline to give themselves the “best chance of securing a place at one of their preferred schools”.

Parents, who can list up to three schools and are strongly advised to apply to more than one school, will find out whether a place has been secured for their child on National Offer Day - which takes place on Monday, March 1 next year.

They are also asked to consider how their child will get to and from school, as parents’ availability for school travel depends on them attending the nearest suitable school with places available.

Click here to apply, where further advice and guidance is also available.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First look at plans for £5.3million Breast Care Centre at Ipswich Hospital

An artist's impression of how the entrance to the new Ipswich Breast Care Centre would look. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Deadline looms for Suffolk secondary school applications - here’s how to apply

The deadline for secondary school applications in Suffolk for the 2021/22 academic year is Saturday, October 31. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cancer victim died after being turned away by doctors more than 10 times

Neepy was just 26 years old when she died in July. Picture: FAMILY/PA WIRE

Child rapist warned he faces ‘considerable’ jail sentence

Christopher Banham, of Chesterton Close, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘The management closed ranks’ - one ambulance worker reveals how safeguarding concern was dealt with

A staff member accused management of brushing her safeguarding complaint about a fellow East of England Ambulance worker under the carpet. Photo: Archant