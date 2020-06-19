E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest figures show how many eligible pupils have now returned to school in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 06:15 20 June 2020

Students returned to face-to-face lessons at Ipswich Academy for the first time in several weeks following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Students returned to face-to-face lessons at Ipswich Academy for the first time in several weeks following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Archant

Increasing confidence from parents has prompted a rise in the numbers of pupils returning to school - with nearly 2,000 going back in some format.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said the increasing proportion of eligible pupils returning to school meant confidemce was rising in parents. Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk County Council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said the increasing proportion of eligible pupils returning to school meant confidemce was rising in parents. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk County Council said that all of the county’s 45 secondary schools were offering some form of provision to Year 10 and Year 12 pupils in school, with 25% of pupils in those year groups returning.

That equates to nearly 2,000 pupils returning to school in some format - although many are running part-time hours or a handful of days, instead of full-time teaching in schools.

MORE: Just one in five primary pupils return to school in Suffolk from June 1

For Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils, between 14% and 17% returned from June 1. However, that number has now increased to more than a third of pupils in those year groups, the authority said – double what it had been a fortnight ago.

Mary Evans, cabinet member for education at the county council, said it was roughly in line with what it expected and demonstrated the increasing confidence of parents that schools were safe for children.

“All Suffolk secondary schools are offering some provision to their students, with approximately 25% of students in Year 10 and Year 12 returning to secondary schools this week,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“This figure is rising as confidence from parents and carers grows.

“This is testament to the dedication and planning that school and setting leaders have done through thorough risk assessments of each and every building.

“We would urge parents and carers to be patient, as it is not possible for schools and settings to accommodate all pupils due to current social distancing measures.

“Spaces are limited and parents/carers should discuss their child’s place with the school leaders before arriving at the school gates.

“All schools are different and some will be able to offer places to more children than others, depending on the resources available to them.”

The government had already made it clear that there would be no mandatory requirement for parents to send children back if they did not feel it was safe.

MORE: Year 10 and Year 12 pupils return this week

Pupils displaying symptoms of Covid-19 or from homes where someone was shielding or isolating were also not expected to return. Many schools are also still offering provision for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The government is continuing to work to a planned return of all pupils in September, although details on how that will work have not yet been released.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Almost 10,000 visit Ipswich town centre on first day of shops reopening

More than 9,200 people visited Ipswich town centre on Monday, June 15 as coronavirus restrictions were eased Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest figures show how many eligible pupils have now returned to school in Suffolk

Students returned to face-to-face lessons at Ipswich Academy for the first time in several weeks following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

‘It’s hellishly hard, but it gets easier,’ says abuse victim as he urges others to speak out

After years of trying to cope on his own, Nick reached out and sought help to transition from victim to survivor Picture: ARCHANT

Town set to lose promising young defender to the United States

Alex Henderson is set to leave Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Woodbridge restaurant set to become concept bar under new plans

Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge will become A Listers Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24