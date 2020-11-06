E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

National award handed to Suffolk’s SEND team for teenager support

PUBLISHED: 10:35 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 06 November 2020

Suffolk County Council has been recognised by SEND charity Nasen for its 16+ guide. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council has been recognised by SEND charity Nasen for its 16+ guide. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Suffolk’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services has been recognised with a national award for supporting teenagers.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for children's services Mary Evans said the SEND 16+ guide was a vital resource for families. Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk County Council cabinet member for children's services Mary Evans said the SEND 16+ guide was a vital resource for families. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk County Council was given the gong by SEND charity Nasen, with Suffolk’s award in recognition of the SEND 16+ Transition Guide produced to help teenagers understand the support available as they move to adulthood.

The guide was produced in 2019 by the council’s SEND team in partnership with the SEND Young Persons Network and Suffolk Parent Carer Network, which works with families across the county.

MORE: Suffolk County Council outlines SEND action plan

Councillor Mary Evans, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Suffolk has won this award for our SEND 16+ Transition Guide.

“The guide is an essential resource that helps young people with SEND navigate their way into adulthood and it is making a huge difference to young people’s lives.

Anne Humphrys from Suffolk Parent Carer Network said feedback from SEND families had helped develop the 16+ guide. Picture: ANNE HUMPHRYSAnne Humphrys from Suffolk Parent Carer Network said feedback from SEND families had helped develop the 16+ guide. Picture: ANNE HUMPHRYS

“Winning this award is particularly special for us in Suffolk because of the challenging journey we have been on in developing our local partnership and transforming our services for children and young people with SEND.

“We are proud of the work we are doing to support young people in their journey to adulthood and to have our work recognised nationally will spur the partnership on to even greater achievements.”

You may also want to watch:

The guide was developed to support those aged 14-19 following feedback from families of children with SEND, who said that advice and signposting for support as youngsters moved into adulthood was more difficult.

A second edition was published in February this year with even more information for families, with further work now taking place to develop parent-led workshops.

The guide is available at all colleges and high schools in the county, as well as special schools, pupil referral units and online.

Anne Humphrys, chairwoman of the Suffolk Parent Carer Network, said: “Families told us that having clear and accessible information and advice around transitions was important to them and was something that was missing.

“We are very proud of the joint work that resulted in the transitions guide.

“The feedback from families is that it has made a positive difference to them when making decisions with their young person about their future.”

Julia Ilott, engagement hub manager said: “Young people told us that they rely on their trusted adults, i.e. family, teachers, tutors, support workers to support them through their transition into adulthood and that these people need to be well informed about the process.

“That is why a clear, understandable guide was needed. Young people also wanted to share their experiences of transitions in the guide to support other young people and provide information that would help them to know what to expect.”

The guide is available online here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest coronavirus infection rates show drops across Suffolk

Coronavirus infection rates have dropped in Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Green-fingered organisation is awarded for helping community through difficult times

David Irvine, Bury in Bloom Coordinator. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

National award handed to Suffolk’s SEND team for teenager support

Suffolk County Council has been recognised by SEND charity Nasen for its 16+ guide. Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert gives injury update on key players and discusses changes for FA Cup clash

Paul Lambert has given an injury update on Flynn Downes and James Norwood. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

WATCH: Video shows Suffolk town centres deserted after lockdown

Ipswich town centre on the first day of the second coronavirus lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND