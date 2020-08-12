E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

School transport arrangements being made for 2,000 pupils on public bus routes

PUBLISHED: 18:35 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 12 August 2020

Suffolk County Council's school transport team is working through dozens of public bus routes which school pupils use to establish if they can be used when schools return in September. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk County Council's school transport team is working through dozens of public bus routes which school pupils use to establish if they can be used when schools return in September. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A route-by-route review of travel arrangements for more than 2,000 pupils in Suffolk who rely on public transport to get to school is being carried out by transport chiefs.

Mary Evans, Conservative cabinet member for education at Suffolk County Council, said she appreciated the difficulties for parents but school travel teams were working painstakingly to come up with the safest solutions for pupils. Picture: GREGG BROWNMary Evans, Conservative cabinet member for education at Suffolk County Council, said she appreciated the difficulties for parents but school travel teams were working painstakingly to come up with the safest solutions for pupils. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Department for Education has issued guidance this week to local authorities on arrangements needed for pupils to return to school in September.

In Suffolk, about 12,000 pupils each year are eligible for funded school transport. Around 10,000 of those are on dedicated school buses, which this week have been confirmed as not needing social distancing measures.

MORE: September school transport uncertainty as spare seats can’t be sold to families

So far, around 8,000 of those 10,000 passes have been issued. Pupils aged 12 and over have been urged to wear face masks on those routes, however.

But around 2,000 pupils are given funded bus passes for public bus routes, which has proved more problematic as current government social distancing requirements mean that face masks must be worn and passengers appropriately spaced out.

Cllr Jack Abbott Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCllr Jack Abbott Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council has now confirmed that it is having to work through each of the 90 routes with transport operators to see whether there is enough space for pupils, and where this is not possible extra buses may be laid on.

The council said it was painstakingly working through each route and contacting parents as soon as each solutions were finalised.

Conservative cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said: “I appreciate how unsettling this is for parents who are preparing for September but I would like to assure them that the school travel team are working extremely hard to ensure transport is arranged for all eligible pupils at the start of term.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of children on their journeys to and from school and we will continue to update families as we work through the guidance.”

Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group spokewoman for education at Suffolk County Council, Penny Otton, feared the school transport uncertainty had knock on effects. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLiberal Democrat, Green and Independent group spokewoman for education at Suffolk County Council, Penny Otton, feared the school transport uncertainty had knock on effects. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The DfE announced a £40million pot last week to help fund arrangements for children using school buses, which Suffolk County Council should receive a share of.

You may also want to watch:

However, the option for parents to purchase spare seats on school buses is not currently available.

Funded travel is only offered to pupils for their nearest school if it is two miles or more away from their home, following changes to the policy last year, but parents who wish to send their child to another school can purchase unused spare seats.

But that process is currently frozen as families receiving funded travel must be prioritised, meaning an additional 225 families are not yet sure if they will even be able to purchase a spare seat later in the summer.

Labour group spokesman for education Jack Abbott said: “It is absurd that local authorities still have only just been provided with guidance, despite the new school term starting in a matter of weeks.

“This has left local authorities and schools in an impossible position and has increased uncertainty and anxiety for families.”

He added: “I appreciate that this is a really challenging period and that the Government have really sold local authorities short, but I’m increasingly concerned about this arbitrary removal of spare seats.

“Families filling spare seats were penalised by the Conservatives’ chaotic school transport changes, by having to pay hundreds of pounds to attend their catchment school last year. Now, they are being penalised again and left in an impossible position just weeks ahead of the new school year.

“The capacity on the network must be increased and, at the very least, the spare seats on vehicles carrying only school children, which have no social distance requirements, should be honoured.”

Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group spokeswoman for education, Penny Otton, warned it could result in another summer like last year where issues included passes being given late.

She said: “There are still 4,000 families in Suffolk who don’t have their school bus passes. With just over three weeks to go until the new school year starts I am very concerned that we are going to see a repeat of last year’s disaster.”

She added that the spare seat uncertainty made it difficult for parents to plan working hours or alternative options which was “adding more stress for parents and carers at a time when they are also dealing with fears over the safety of their children”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews battling 10-acre field blaze

Fields have been left damaged in Otley following a field fire Picture: ANGUS WILLIAMS

Suffolk braced for impending thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of Suffolk following some of the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Restaurant launches ‘epic’ gourmet food boxes

Each Forager's Kitchen Discovery Box will include the recipe and ingredients to produce a stand-out, restaurant-qualtiy dish at home, as well as artisanal local products and chef-made treats Picture: Mel Evans

Sunderland boss admits salary cap issues may impact move for Town target Garbutt

Luke Garbutt is a transfer target of Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson. Picture: PA/ROSS HALLS

New homes threatening ‘green gap’ between Essex towns refused planning permission

The green gap between Mistley, Manningtree and Lawford has been saved from development after Tendring District Council refused planning permission for new homes off Trinity Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH