Temperatures could soar to 30C in Suffolk this week

The Rudhall family enjoying a day at the beach. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Forecasters say this weekend’s warm weather is set to continue – with two more days of soaring temperatures in Suffolk.

Vast crowds gathered at Felixstowe beach over the weekend. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Vast crowds gathered at Felixstowe beach over the weekend. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The mercury hit 25.3C in Cavendish, Suffolk, today. Zoe Johnson, forecaster at Weatherquest, said this was above average for the time of year with usual highs of around 19.4C.

Ms Johnson said that temperatures were set to get even higher for the start of the new working week.

“Monday looks like a nice day,” said Ms Johnson.

“It will be similar to today. There will be long spells of unbroken sunshine.”

The Gills family enjoying a day at the beach. Picture: Victoria Pertusa The Gills family enjoying a day at the beach. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Top temperatures on Monday could reach around 29C.

Tuesday will start with a little mist and fog but it will start to get clearer as the day goes on.

The day will be quite hot and humid with temperatures rising even higher to 30C.

Despite the largely fine weather there is a small chance of some showers towards the west of the region on Tueday.

The Bedford children playing in the sand. Picture: Victoria Pertusa The Bedford children playing in the sand. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Conditions will begin to change on Wednesday with weather systems coming in from the north leaving temperatures at a cooler 26C.

The Stamp children playing in the sand. Picture: Victoria Pertusa The Stamp children playing in the sand. Picture: Victoria Pertusa