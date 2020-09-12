E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Temperatures set to soar in Suffolk with highs of 29C

PUBLISHED: 08:05 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 12 September 2020

Highs of up to 29C are predicted for Suffolk on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Highs of up to 29C are predicted for Suffolk on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Temperatures are set to reach up to 29C in Suffolk over the next few days as warm air sweeps north from the Mediterranean.

Forecasters are predicting the mercury to rise gradually over the weekend before temperatures peak just below 30C on Tuesday.

Some patchy cloud and isolate spots of drizzle will soon clear on Saturday morning to make way for clear blue skies and temperatures of 20-21C in places.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at Norwich based Weatherquest, said any early morning cloud will clear even sooner on Sunday morning, with long spells of sunshine and highs of 24-25C predicted.

He said Monday afternoon could bring temperatures of 26C and possibly even 27C – before Tuesday tops out at 28-29C in the west of the county.

Mr Dury said temperatures in the mid to high 20s were not uncommon for September, with Suffolk reaching similar highs last year.

The record high for the month (34.6C set in 1911) looks likely to unchallenged.

Temperatures are then set to cool on Wednesday and descent to about 21C on Thursday.

The current spell of sunshine and hot weather is due to warm air arriving from over western parts of the Mediterranean, Mr Dury explained.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Temperatures set to soar in Suffolk with highs of 29C

Highs of up to 29C are predicted for Suffolk on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New shop owner hopes to bolster town’s footfall during difficult time for retailers

Teresa Potts is the new owner of the British Red Cross building and is going to be opening an antiques shop in the premise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holidaymakers ‘working from staycations’ give tourism industry autumn boost

Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Headteacher says schools must ‘avoid any talk of a lost generation’ after coronavirus

Tom Maltby, the new headteacher of Holbrook Academy. Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Town’s Christmas lights cancelled because of public safety worries

Santa and his elves at the Felixstowe Christmas lights switch on Picture: LIONS CLUB OF FELIXSTOWE