Temperatures set to soar in Suffolk with highs of 29C

Highs of up to 29C are predicted for Suffolk on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Temperatures are set to reach up to 29C in Suffolk over the next few days as warm air sweeps north from the Mediterranean.

Forecasters are predicting the mercury to rise gradually over the weekend – before temperatures peak just below 30C on Tuesday.

Some patchy cloud and isolate spots of drizzle will soon clear on Saturday morning to make way for clear blue skies and temperatures of 20-21C in places.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at Norwich based Weatherquest, said any early morning cloud will clear even sooner on Sunday morning, with long spells of sunshine and highs of 24-25C predicted.

He said Monday afternoon could bring temperatures of 26C and possibly even 27C – before Tuesday tops out at 28-29C in the west of the county.

Mr Dury said temperatures in the mid to high 20s were not uncommon for September, with Suffolk reaching similar highs last year.

The record high for the month (34.6C set in 1911) looks likely to unchallenged.

Temperatures are then set to cool on Wednesday and descent to about 21C on Thursday.

The current spell of sunshine and hot weather is due to warm air arriving from over western parts of the Mediterranean, Mr Dury explained.