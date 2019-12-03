Temperature to rise in Suffolk - despite threats of 'arctic blast'

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for fog on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk is set for a warmer end to the week - with temperatures on Sunday expected to reach 12C.

After a cold and frosty Monday, the weather looks to heat up a few degrees throughout the week, with slightly warmer temperatures set to begin on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog on Wednesday morning, which it says may become dense in parts of the east of England.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "In terms of weather for the next few days it will be dry through Wednesday, a little bit cloudy with highs of around 7-8C.

"Thursday again looks fine and dry with similar temperatures to Wednesday, around 7-8C.

"Friday will be a bit of a change with a front moving down from the north.

"It will be a wet start to the day, quite breezy and blustery, but will become brighter through the afternoon.

"Highs will be around 13C.

"The weekend is a bit mixed.

"There will be a dry start to Saturday with some rain coming in through the afternoon but should push through the area overnight.

"Highest temperatures will be around 10-11C.

"Sunday will be brighter and breezier with one or two showers - highs will be around 9C."

Despite some forecasters predicting an 'arctic blast' hitting the UK next week, Mr Garner said he thinks it is unlikely.

"There will be some general fronts coming in from the west or south west, but they tend to be relatively mild," he said.