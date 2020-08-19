Suffolk set for wet and grey day as rain clouds move in

Suffolk is set for a wet and cloudy day Picture: ALLISON BALAAM/CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

It is set to be a wet and grey day for Suffolk as the county continues to experience humid conditions.

The county has seen the last of the sunshine already today, according to East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest.

Forecaster Adam Dury said an area of wet weather is set to move in from the south east as the day continues.

Mr Dury said: “It is going to be a pretty cloudy and humid day despite a fairly sunny start.

“We will see rain moving through the late morning and into the afternoon and likely won’t see anymore sunshine for the rest of the day.

“Another humid day, temperatures are likely to rise to around 23C in the far east of the region, or around 19C to the west.

“Some areas may see between 10mm and 12mm of rain, which may be a welcome sight for some.”