West Suffolk shop owner's delight after featuring on BBC One show

A shop owner near Bury St Edmunds is hoping her business featuring on a BBC upcycling show will help attract more customers.

Lottie's Emporium, which is based in Bardwell Road in Stanton, was included in Tuesday's episode of BBC One's Money for Nothing.

The premise of the programme is to take items that other people have disposed of and give them a fresh lease of life.

Karen Funston, who manages the west Suffolk shop, started Lottie's Emporium after realising her talents for upcycling – creating furniture and other items from discarded objects.

Mrs Funston's business had previously featured on Antiques Road Trip but was delighted to be feature on TV again after the episode was recorded in lockdown last year.

Lottie's Emporium is in Stanton in west Suffolk - Credit: Lottie's Emporium

It was recorded in a Covid-safe environment and Money for Nothing episode's presenter, Jacqui Joseph, was not present on-site.

In the episode, four upcycled stools were purchased by Mrs Funston to resell in her store, which was named after her niece.

Mrs Funston said: "They contacted me through Instagram as they saw that I upcycle furniture. It started off for me as a hobby, but it became a passion of mine.

"Things come into the store in a bit of a state, but we give them a bit of TLC. You never know what you can find when you come in.

"The episode was filmed in lockdown – the BBC only sent one cameraman. Now that I've been on TV, hopefully more people will come in to visit.

"New things can cost so much money, but you're much better buying things second hand. It's also much better for your conscience."