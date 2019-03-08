Burglar's sentence is 'lenient' says shop owner

Lindsay Foreman, co-owner of Furniture Market, says the sentence handed down to a burglar is 'lenient' Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Archant

The victim of a burglar who stole more than £2,250 of jewellery from her shop has hit out at his "lenient" sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lindsay Foreman outside Furniture Market, which is closing on October 18 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Lindsay Foreman outside Furniture Market, which is closing on October 18 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Simon Coombes, 31, of Mill Park Gardens, Mildenhall, admitted a string of offences at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday including burglary, two counts of taking a motor vehicle without consent and drug driving.

The court heard how Coombes, who sometimes goes under the name of Simon Tharme, burgled Furniture Market, in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, around 1.50am on September 8.

Once inside,, he took 12 rings, three pairs of earrings, three pendants, five necklaces, one gold sovereign, one brooch, a pair of silver chains, one neck chain, and a bracelet from a cabinet with a total worth of £2,254.

Coombes left blood behind at the scene on a broken door frame and was also seen on a security camera.

Simon Coombes was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT Simon Coombes was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

On March 7, he also stole an Audi A3 and took police on a 37-minute police chase, including hitting 60mph in a 30mph limit on the A1122 near Downham Market in Norfolk.

He was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and ordered to pay £480 in compensation.

MORE: Street drinkers camp on museum roof as antisocial behaviour problem worsens

Lindsay Foreman, 36, co-owner of Furniture Market, who recently voiced concerns over anti-social behaviour issues in Bury, said: "I personally think that is quite lenient considering the devastation he caused.

"We had to spend a day waiting for forensics, getting the damage fixed and making sure the shop was good to go again.

You may also want to watch:

"It's the worry as well. With all the anti-social behaviour we've been having, we're just waiting for the next call from police."

Miss Foreman, who is closing the store on October 18, added: "The compensation will go to the jewellery seller who operates in the store and it is nowhere near the amount he lost.

"Our insurance excess was £350, and the damage was just below that, so I've had to fork out £300 to pay for the damage."

Magistrates also heard how Coombes stole two cars in two separate incidents.

The March 7 car chase only ended when police deployed a stinger device on the A11 southbound.

He was found to have 8.6g of cannabis on his person and 64 microgrammes of cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system following a blood test.

Coombes also took a Volkswagen Golf in Cambridge on September 26 and after leaving the vehicle, was caught by police on foot.

He was also charged with driving without a licence and insurance.

As well as the prison term and compensation, Coombes was also disqualified from driving for 19 months.