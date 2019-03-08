E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Burglar's sentence is 'lenient' says shop owner

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:22 05 October 2019

Lindsay Foreman, co-owner of Furniture Market, says the sentence handed down to a burglar is 'lenient' Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Lindsay Foreman, co-owner of Furniture Market, says the sentence handed down to a burglar is 'lenient' Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Archant

The victim of a burglar who stole more than £2,250 of jewellery from her shop has hit out at his "lenient" sentence.

Lindsay Foreman outside Furniture Market, which is closing on October 18 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMILindsay Foreman outside Furniture Market, which is closing on October 18 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Simon Coombes, 31, of Mill Park Gardens, Mildenhall, admitted a string of offences at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday including burglary, two counts of taking a motor vehicle without consent and drug driving.

The court heard how Coombes, who sometimes goes under the name of Simon Tharme, burgled Furniture Market, in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, around 1.50am on September 8.

Once inside,, he took 12 rings, three pairs of earrings, three pendants, five necklaces, one gold sovereign, one brooch, a pair of silver chains, one neck chain, and a bracelet from a cabinet with a total worth of £2,254.

Coombes left blood behind at the scene on a broken door frame and was also seen on a security camera.

Simon Coombes was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANTSimon Coombes was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

On March 7, he also stole an Audi A3 and took police on a 37-minute police chase, including hitting 60mph in a 30mph limit on the A1122 near Downham Market in Norfolk.

He was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and ordered to pay £480 in compensation.

MORE: Street drinkers camp on museum roof as antisocial behaviour problem worsens

Lindsay Foreman, 36, co-owner of Furniture Market, who recently voiced concerns over anti-social behaviour issues in Bury, said: "I personally think that is quite lenient considering the devastation he caused.

"We had to spend a day waiting for forensics, getting the damage fixed and making sure the shop was good to go again.

You may also want to watch:

"It's the worry as well. With all the anti-social behaviour we've been having, we're just waiting for the next call from police."

Miss Foreman, who is closing the store on October 18, added: "The compensation will go to the jewellery seller who operates in the store and it is nowhere near the amount he lost.

"Our insurance excess was £350, and the damage was just below that, so I've had to fork out £300 to pay for the damage."

Magistrates also heard how Coombes stole two cars in two separate incidents.

The March 7 car chase only ended when police deployed a stinger device on the A11 southbound.

He was found to have 8.6g of cannabis on his person and 64 microgrammes of cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system following a blood test.

Coombes also took a Volkswagen Golf in Cambridge on September 26 and after leaving the vehicle, was caught by police on foot.

He was also charged with driving without a licence and insurance.

As well as the prison term and compensation, Coombes was also disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Breaking weekend news from Suffolk and Essex

Breaking news from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Impressive 72ft-tall ship to visit Ipswich

One of the 72ft Challenger tall ships, operated by The Tall Ships Youth Trust, is coming to Ipswich next weekend for a crew change-over and an open day on Saturday, October 12, at its Orwell Quay mooring. Picture: SALLY GOLDEN

Troubled land college looks to future as merger takes shape

Viv Gillespie, principal of Suffolk New College, at Otley College campus. Suffolk New College is taking over Otley, which is being broken up from Easton, and will become part of Suffolk New College Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘You think we’re Barcelona!’ – Lambert doesn’t want pundits to get too excited (or be too critical)

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert celebrates with fans after last weekend's 4-1 home victory over Tranmere. Photo: Steve Waller

Burglar’s sentence is ‘lenient’ says shop owner

Lindsay Foreman, co-owner of Furniture Market, says the sentence handed down to a burglar is 'lenient' Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists