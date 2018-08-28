Thunderstorms

Tesco funding scheme will help military groups in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 08:45 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:45 11 November 2018

Tesco shoppers in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to vote of community groups which support military personnel and their families Picture: TESCO

Archant

Shoppers in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to cast their votes for community groups which support serving military personnel, veterans and their families in a special round of Tesco funding.

The Bags of Help initiative, run in partnership with Groundwork, sees money raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of community projects every year.

In this special round of funding in November and December, groups supporting the armed forcesin 17 locations across the UK are being given the chance to share £100,000.

In Bury St Edmunds, The Children of the Fallen, RS Zest and Adventure Training Equipment have been shortlisted.

Shoppers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in the supermarket.

Alec Brown, head of community and local communications at Tesco, said: “Bags of Help is a campaign which responds to the needs of local communities and supports groups which help change lives.

“I’m very proud that we’ve been able to create this special Bags of Help round of funding to support groups which work with serving personnel, veterans and their families and I’m sure customers will do their bit for the cause by voting in store.”

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s national chief executive, said: “This is a great opportunity for local people to vote for projects which support individuals and families affected by conflict.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how groups use the funding to help them carry out their fantastic work in communities all over the UK.”

Video Region starts to pay tribute at Armistice centenary commemorations

08:36 Michael Steward
Piper David Gllingwater plays

Remembrance Sunday has dawned with moving ceremonies in towns and villages across the country as lone pipers played at war memorials to mark the end of the conflict.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

07:08 Michael Steward
The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man’s dog came to his rescue after an attempted knife-point robbery in north Suffolk.

World’s fattest man Paul Mason is one of our most read stories this week

57 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Make sure you catch-up on these stories Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Catch up on our top stories of the week including a Corrie McKeague update and the revealing of the Suffolk academy trusts salaries.

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

07:30 Michael Steward
A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

A cull of deer has been carried out by the National Trust on a prestigious Suffolk estate near Bury St Edmunds.

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after ‘erratic’ joyride

05:32 Dan Grimmer
Picture: Ian Burt.

An investigation is under way after a marked police van was stolen from Lowestoft police station and then found abandoned almost 20 miles away.

Dairy firm fined £32,000 after yoghurt machine part crushed worker’s toe

05:30 Tom Potter
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A Suffolk dairy company has been fined for breaching equipment regulations after an employee’s toe was crushed by unguarded machinery.

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

08:46 Tom Potter
Three men were taken into custody following an incident outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three men were arrested following a reported brawl outside an Ipswich pub on Saturday evening.

